We finally started to see the first data and statistics for the 2020 course in the mobile industry, and we attest that some of the published details are the sea of ​​interesting as the best-selling phones of the year that we met a couple of weeks ago, or some of the units sold figures that placed Samsung on the pole of the industry but falling sharply in sales globally.

In fact, we should have taken that news seriously by reading between the lines, because the truth is that the fall of Samsung dragged the entire industry to a spiral of contraction in a smartphone sector accustomed only to growth, which has shown once again that that growth does not exist infinitely and any industry ends up saturating sooner or later.

Thus, experts are already talking about “the biggest quarterly decline the mobile market has ever seen, at least since IDC started its data series 14 years ago” in the EMEA region, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which is also the most affected area of ​​the planet by the crisis of a sector that is only growing in India plus some other Asian market.

Industry experts are already talking about the worst quarter in the last 14 years, and the future does not look better according to consultants such as IDC

We recommend you | Yes, it is true, Android 10 slows down… But finally the fragmentation in Android seems to be decreasing!

The pandemic has changed the rules, but the mobile market was already falling in sales much earlier

The words of Simon Baker, IDC director for the EMEA region, describe a devastating second quarter of 2020 in a mobile market that perfectly stages a saturation that was foreseen long ago, and that has affected to a greater extent the European markets, where there was a time that smartphones almost like chewing gum stopped being sold.

Nowadays the quality of the mid-range and the lack of evolution that is noticed, has made the useful life of mobile phones grow and replacement terms are longer, so it was logical that less and less mobile phones were sold until the number stabilized.

In any case, it should be noted that the research manager Marta Pinto confirms that the area most affected by falls is precisely ours, that of southern Europe, and expects the market to drop to 63 million units sold with 19 billion in revenue.

And if we look to the future, it does not paint the image better for the coming quarters that we show you in the graph above, and that is that the smartphone industry was doomed to contract sooner or later to look up your logical annual sales figures without that exponential growth that seemed to have no limits.

Realme is the positive note, already become the fastest growing company in the industry at least if we look at Asian markets, where the manufacturer ‘spin-off’ of OPPO does not drop from the Top 5

Curious is also the case of really, what Counterpoint shows is the fastest growing brand of smartphones in the market, at least if we talk about Asian countries in these first months of 2020, since its birth last year under the protection of OPPO.

And yes, really is a spin-off firm written in literally lowercase letters of a OPPO that he wants the capitals for himself, but that he intends to compete with Xiaomi with all those of the law and that he is surely achieving with a wide catalog of options and very contained prices for your abilities.

To show a button, and that is Realme grew 173% year-on-year always staying in the Top 5 in sales in the Southeast Asian markets, sneaking into the top in key countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar or Cambodia.

An upward line in a slowing market, marking the exception that always confirms the rule and already gaining a foothold in our markets based on healthy competition with giants like a Xiaomi already number one in Spain … Incredible thing about realme, right?

At Andro4all | What will happen in 2020 in the mobile market? 3 things to keep an eye on

More information | IDC

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Andro4all