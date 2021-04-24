Smartphone deals Xiaomi, realme, Samsung and more, only today from Amazon to AliExpress

And the POCO X3 NFC continues with its plummeting price.

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find chollazos or offers like these It is something for the best hunters. Here we summarize the best mobile phones, such as the best seller Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, the historic opportunity of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, the realme X50 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G what they have dropped in price today in stores such as Amazon with its daily offers, or AliExpress during the Week of the Riot, and that represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be had for less than they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options at cheap prices. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something as a gift or to renew a smartphone, these They are the ones that have dropped the most its price today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: one of Xiaomi’s beasts lowers its price again. It is a mid-range, one of the best sellers in recent years and lowered to the entry-level price. We are talking about a smartphone that mounts a very powerful processor Helio G90, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory (expandable), display 6.53 ″ FHD +, 4,500 mAh battery durable, quad rear camera 64 MP, NFC and Jack of headphones. Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6 + 128 GBXiaomi Mi 11 Lite: the reduced version of the brand new Xiaomi Mi 11 is going to beat the mid-range. It is a smartphone with a processor Snapdragon 732G, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, 6.5 ″ FHD + Amoled type with 90Hz refresh rate, 4,250 mAh battery, Android 11 base, NFC and 64 MP quad rear camera. Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi 11 Literealme 8 Pro: the realme jewel of this 2021 (unless they surprise us with some high-premium range) is this smartphone loaded with a processor Snapdragon 720G, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, 4,500 mAh battery, quadruple 108 MP rear camera, Android 11 output, display 6.4 ″ FHD + Super Amoled, NFC and headphone jack connection. Buy on AliExpress: realme 8 ProOnePlus Nord N10 5G: this is one of the most powerful and complete smartphones of this year. Although it is not as well known as the rest of the brands, OnePlus knows what it is doing and this mid-range model is giving something to talk about. It is a mobile with a processor Snapdragon 690, 5GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, 5G technology, IPS screen 6.49 ″ FHD +, 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP quad main camera, 4,300 mAh battery with Dash Charge, NFC and Jack of headphones. Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus Nord N10 5Grealme X50 Pro: one of the most powerful mobile terminals and for less money on the current market. It is a high-end smartphone that mounts the processor Snapdragon 865, next to 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage, quad rear camera 64 MP, screen 6.44 ″ FHD + Amoled, technology 5G and NFC. Know more: realme X50 ProOnePlus 9: the beast of OnePlus arrives one more year with its ninth version. This time it is the “basic” version that has dropped in price dramatically, and with shipping from Spain. It is a premium high-end smartphone that comes with the processor Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, display 6.55 ″ FHD + Amoled with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge, technology 5G, NFC, Android 11, and triple 48 MP main camera. Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus 9POCO X3 Pro: The recently introduced POCO X3 Pro is a high-performance smartphone that improves on what is already present in the best-selling POCO X3. This mobile phone mounts a processor Snapdragon 860, next to 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB internal storage, 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging, 48 MP quad rear camera, 4G technology, 6.67 ″ IPS screen FHD + with refresh rate at 120 Hz, and NFC connectivity. Know more: POCO X3 Pro (8 + 256 GB)Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G: the high-end in Android is more fought than ever. This Samsung smartphone is presented as one of the best options today. The mobile of the Korean firm arrives with a processor Exynos 2100, with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage technology 5G, NFC, 6.7 ″ FHD + Dynamic Amoled 2X display with refresh rate at 120 Hz, 4,800 mAh battery with fast charging, and triple 12 MP rear camera signed by Sony and Samsung. Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5GOnePlus Nord: OnePlus terminal arrives with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, with Full HD + resolution. Thanks to its 90 Hz screen you can enjoy a pleasant and fluid experience. In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games smoothly. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a fully charged battery. Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus NordLITTLE X3 NFC: the first reduction is given by the recent launch of the POCO X3 Pro and F3, which has lowered the price of the previous model that occupies us in a resounding way. This is the POCO X3 NFC, a mid-range smartphone with some high-end tidbits. Mount a processor Snapdragon 732G, 6GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, an IPS screen of 6.67 ″ FHD + with 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,160 mAh battery with fast charge, connectivity NFC, 3.5mm Jack, and quad rear camera 64 MP. Buy on AliExpress: POCO X3 NFC

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

