Smartmi, the home appliance brand of the Xiaomi ecosystem, officially arrives in Spain: this is its catalog

The Xiaomi product ecosystem is vast, very broad. The list of companies that are participated by or collaborate with Xiaomi is huge, some examples being Roborock, Black Shark, Yeelight or Ninebot. The one that concerns us today is Smartmi, which is specialized in the design and manufacture of smart home appliances. This is also part of the connected ecosystem of Xiaomi, MiOT, and today finally arrives in Spain.

It does so with five products, namely: two fans, two air purifiers and a humidifier. The official prices of these devices are not yet known, but from the company they assure not only that they will reveal the data during the summer, but that they intend to expand the catalog of products available in the Spanish market in the coming months.

It is not Xiaomi, but it is part of its ecosystem

Smartmi Air Purifier P1.

Smartmi is not Xiaomi, that should be clear. The Smartmi Standing Fan 2S is not a Xiaomi product, rather it is a Smartmi product that is integrated into the Xiaomi product ecosystem. It’s like when we buy a Yeelight bulb and we can connect it either to the Yeelight app or to the Mi Home app. They are not the same brand, it is clear, but it should be noted that Smartmi has manufactured Mijia products.

For your official deployment, Smartmi will have SPC (a brand of mobile phones and devices for the home) for distribution in Spain and Portugal. SPC will also be in charge of offering consumers warranty and after-sales service. From Smartmi they affirm that all their products are CE certified and comply with the “safety, health and environmental protection requirements demanded by the European Union”.

Smartmi Standing Fan 3.

As we indicated previously, Smartmi lands in Spain with five products: two air purifiers, two fans and a humidifier. The purifiers are the Smartmi Air Purifier and the Smartmi Air Purifier P1 and, as we said, they are not exactly the same as those sold by Xiaomi (the Mi Air Purifier). The fans are the Smartmi Standing Fan 3 and Standing Fan 2S and the humidifier is the Smartmi Evaporative Humidifer 2. We do not know the prices in euros, but on the global website they are in dollars and they allow us to get an idea:

Smartmi Air Purifier P1: $ 179.99

Smartmi Air Purifier: $ 219.99

Smartmi Standing Fan 2S: $ 129.99.

Smartmi Standing Fan 3: $ 139.99.

Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier: $ 109.99.

They are not the only products of the company, far from it. In China and through Youpin they sell many others, such as a radiator with a towel dryer. Be that as it may, we will have to wait to see how this new brand is received, which distribution channels they will choose and what other products do you have in store for the months to come. Matter of time.