smartglasses that take care of your eyes and pamper your ears

They integrate micro speakers that generate low latency immersive Bluetooth audio while their lenses protect your eyes from harmful light.

Razer introduces the Anzu smart glasses, its first product in the smart glasses category. They have two tasks: on the one hand, to protect the eyes either from the harmful blue light emitted by digital screens or from the sun’s rays; and, on the other, to provide immersive sound for video games, music, hands-free calls, etc., directly in the immediate surroundings of the ears, so that one is aware, in the meantime, of everything that happens around.

Eye protection

The lenses on the Razer Anzu are interchangeable. They integrate crystals that filter up to 35% of the blue light emitted by the screens of smartphones, tablets, monitors, televisions, etc. And they can be exchanged for polarized lenses that prevent up to 99% of UVA / UVB rays from reaching the eyes. In addition to physically taking care of the eyes, these filters prevent eye fatigue and headaches, among other disorders.

Smart glasses / multimedia

With touch controls and micro speakers on the pins, the Razer Anzu propose an open audio system, so that while you listen to music, play video games or answer calls or video conferences, you can be aware of what is happening in the environment that surrounds you. In this sense, the open ear wireless sound and the use of Razer’s low latency Bluetooth 5.1 technology (60 ms) offer great immersion and comfort in both work and leisure environments. A discreet omni-directional microphone provides almost imperceptible hands-free communication to those around you. They prove IPX4 resistance.

Dedicated app

A touch interface on the side of the temple serves to play, pause and change music tracks, manage calls and activate the voice assistant. The possibilities are expanded through the dedicated mobile application (Android and iOS), through which it is possible to adjust the equalization, latency, know the battery status and automatically update the firmware.

Two options

With an ergonomic design and a weight of less than 48 grams, they are defined so that they can be worn for long periods of time, especially long work sessions from home. Its autonomy is about 5 hours. Two designs are available: rectangular or round, each, in turn, in two sizes.

Razer has reached an agreement with the Lensabl company through which it is also possible to attach prescription lenses to the Anzu. All this under a promotion of 15% discount on your purchase.

From 209.99 euros

www.razer.com