SmartFarm, the urban garden that cares for itself, gets water from the air | Life

Will we have, in the future, urban gardens that are self-sufficient with water and electricity? Sleep is possible, as SmartFarm demonstrates.

The urban gardens they have become fashionable with confinement. And it must be recognized that it is one of the best things that can be done in this situation, if you have space. Placing an urban garden in the garden or on the terrace is therapeutic, educational for children, and you also eat healthy.

But it must be recognized that demands some care and attention. You have to worry about watering it almost every day, and that forces you to install a hose, or use a watering can, or even install a new water intake on the terrace.

But, What if the urban garden took care of itself, and you only have to plant the seeds and collect the vegetables? That’s exactly what it does SmartFarm, as you can see in this video:

This Smart Garden is the brainchild of a group of researchers from the National University of Singapore.

SmartFarm is self-sufficient with water and electricity on its own, so it does not need care. It is capable of growing greens and vegetables without human intervention.

The light it needs to capture the water is obtained from a solar panel located on one side of the autonomous garden.

To get water, the key is a novel hydrogel obtained from copper, which is located in the upper part of the farm (in the video, the green piece).

Sensor designed to bury it next to plants in all kinds of soils and with Bluetooth connectivity for the mobile. Measure soil moisture, light, fertility, and temperature to know when you should water or treat the surface.

Overnight, This hydrogel captures water from moisture in the air. The contribution of this invention is the ability of said hydrogel to trap water up to 300 times its size. One gram of hydrogel can capture 2.4 grams of water from the air in just one hour.

During the day the glass roof of SmartFarm closes automatically, thanks to the solar panel, and with the help of the Sun the water captured in the hydrogel condenses into droplets on the glass walls of the autonomous garden.

When the roof is reopened, the drops fall on the earth like a fine rain, watering it. This process can be carried out several times a day, depending on the water captured.

Logically, the efficiency of the system depends on the humidity of the air, so it is not suitable for desert or very dry areas. And it is not suitable for large plantations or irrigated crops.

But at the domestic level, in a small urban garden, SmartFarm seems like an effective and practical solution.