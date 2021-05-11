Smart Yield Optimizer CoinWind maximizes your returns, integrated into BSC and HECO

Compartir

Singapore, May 10, 2021 – Currently HECO (Huobi Eco-Chain) and BSC (Binance Smart Chain) compliant, CoinWind is a smart performance farming platform that automatically matches promised tokens to maximize all user revenue.

In the increasingly competitive landscape of performance agriculture DeFi (decentralized finance), CoinWind effectively solves the low income problems of single token mining and the high risks of non-permanent losses in LP (fund of liquidity). Currently, the TVL (Total Volume Locked) on the platform is an impressive $ 2.69 billion.

A smart decentralized financial management platform

Positioned as a smart decentralized financial management platform and not simply an aggregation tool, CoinWind focuses on optimizing user returns.

The high-performance, secure and reliable platform places the tokens deposited by users in the different pools and mobilizes funds from certain groups of tokens to participate in different liquidity withdrawals, all according to a combination of project selection and mining strategies. .

At the same time, this is combined with token price hedging strategies to mitigate temporary loss in liquidity extraction to ensure the safety of funds.

The goal is to maximize the rate of return for users while reducing unpredictable losses.

High Yield Products: Single Token and LP Farms

Currently launched on HECO and BSC, CoinWind plans to integrate other chains such as ETH and OKT in the future.

According to Musk, Community Director at CoinWind, CoinWind’s competitive advantage lies in offering low user thresholds and maintaining high returns that work together to attract liquidity providers. In the Chinese DeFi space, the platform is one of the most popular in terms of single token mining .

Professional project selections include the selection of audited, popular and relatively stable projects, combined with mining strategies to optimally combine with high-yield pools for the highest profit returns, as well as hedging strategies to reduce non-loss losses. permanent, a frequent concern in yield agriculture.

CoinWind offers single token (or single asset) and LP (liquidity pool) mining opportunities, offering attractive APY (Annual Percentage Yield) with flexible participation.

For single token mining opportunities, there are currently 16 tokens in HECO and 14 in BSC. Some APY highlights would include MDX token (208.99% in HECO and 305.67% in BSC), USDT (30.08% in HECO and 35.37% in BSC), DOGE (44.85% in HECO) , HUSD (33.87% in HECO), UNI (31.44% in HECO), HDMX (140.23% in BSC), BUSD (44.27% in BSC) and WBNB (37.57% in BSC) , among many others.

For liquidity fund mining opportunities, there are currently 15 pairs in HECO and 15 pairs in BSC. Some APY highlights would include MDX-USDT (215.38% in HECO and 278.73% in BSC), MDX-WHT (207.72% in HECO), MDX-WBNB (376.08% in BSC), MDX -BUSD (402.76% in BSC), MDX-HBTC (191.33% in HECO), MDX-BTCB (341.53% in BSC), WBNB-USDT (74.79% in BSC) and MDX-ETH (232.58% in HECO), among many others.

Automatically reinvest earnings

CoinWind also does not allow the income generated in the LP pool to sit idle. Every 5-10 minutes it automatically reinvests the earnings into high performance projects and this process is repeated continuously so that the revenue is used efficiently to generate optimal earnings and also saves time for the user who would otherwise have to process it manually.

At the time of writing, total user revenue has reached $ 85,578,977.14.

Strong growth potential Token MDX as a target value

CoinWind currently uses the MDX token as a target security, a nod to MDEX, the largest platform in HECO and performing well in the competitive BSC environment. The leading DEX (decentralized exchange) implements a unique dual mining strategy, combining liquidity and transaction mining. This has led to explosive growth in the trading volumes of its platform.

Recognizing the stellar performance and strong growth potential of the MDEX platform, CoinWind’s utilization of the MDX token as a core exchange security on its platform is another canny move.

For more information on CoinWind, visit the official website: https://www.coinwind.com

CoinWind Official Channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinwind_com

Telegram in English: https://t.me/CoinWind

Chinese Telegram: https://t.me/coinwind_cn

Medium: https://mdex.medium.com/

Media contact

Cecilia Wong, suPRstrategista.com

pr@yourPRstrategist.com

+ 65–91826605