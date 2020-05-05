Technology The ‘fifth screen’ of our lives being in the autonomous car

Promotional image of the Concept Volvo 360c.

Today’s dramatic declines in profits will momentarily bar the path of all the major automotive brands in the development of autonomous cars, butthere will be no stop. Not only because of these big brands, but also because of the access to the new car of new companies and those coming from other technological sectors that converge in mobility. Furthermore, according to the leaders of the automobile,the return to normal after the pandemic accelerate the need for cleaner cars and much smarter.

It is true that if past forecasts had been fulfilled we would all be ‘automated’. The difficulty of the transition is not small, but nowthe horizon of the totally autonomous vehicle remains on the line of the year 2030And the advances that have already been made in series vehicles will not stop. Level 2 of autonomy is already reached in many cases and up to, partially,to the third level of the five established in the transit to the total autonomy of the machine.

The commissioning of the EZ10 within the limited framework of the campus of the Autonomous University of Madrid, the 12-meter bus that is tested on line 90 of the city of Malaga or those that already operate in Paris or Singapore, always for service travelers, show a path that will undoubtedly reach individual transportation. We will occupy vehicles without steering wheels or pedals, conceived as ‘living rooms’ or ‘offices’, for leisure or work while we travel.

This will not happen, according to researchers and experts, before 2029 and in the following years the most advanced systems will become popular, surely with the particularity that the bulk ofour vehicles will be sharedtimeshare or rented.

The cars of this new generation will perhaps be very expensive, at least in these early stages. But the forecast that the particular market for electric, connected and autonomous cars will grow is not rejected.able to carry out our orders from home and run errandsFor example, pick up a relative at the airport.

The contribution of some concepts already presented, for example theRinspeed MetroSnap Conceptat CES Las Vegas, he even goes so far as to propose changes to the cabin so that the same chassis fits for any type of utility: passenger transport, merchandise transport, trading post …

In the car that we will use to move around we will be as comfortable with it as in the living room. Ohthe windshield and the windows of the cars will be loaded with meaning and importance. The front opening will be a main screen of our new time, something thattechnicians are already advancing and, to their rear, car designers.

Without the need to drive and be on the road,our windshield will darkento be able to see in it the graphics of the latest trends in commerce, the latest video on the social network or the video call of our colleague or family member. It can also be maintainedcrystalline if we do not want to lose detail of the place through which we circulate, but fundamentally it will become “the big screen”, as defineda report from the company Carglassthat anticipates the peculiarities of the next generation of vehicle windows.

“The business model of the automobile industry is going to change completely and the windshield is going to becomethe most important part of a car“according toChristoph Keese, Vice President of Axel Springer. The windshield being able “to do everything from calculating speed, to offering augmented reality or controlling entertainment systems,” says network director Gerpisa,Bernard Jullien. From Belron Technical, Gwen Daniel adds that she works at “rear side windows as information and entertainment displaysHans Roth, director of Business Development at Harman notes that “the windshield will become a viewing surface, avirtual cinema in motion“. With 3D technology.

Augmented reality

The opacity of the windshields will be variable and adjustable according to the needs of each situation. But one of the investigations that are in full progress ends up integrating the so-called ‘augmented reality’ into what we see through the glass.A display of graphics and explanationsthat will increase our knowledge of what we see, although it can also be applied to entertainment content. This information can warn of eventualcomplications or dangers or simply tell us historical particularitiesor tourist of those places.

Butthe priority of an autonomous car is to be safeAnd this will be achieved thanks to advances in digital communication and new computer networks around the world. Annually, road accidents are costing 1.2 million deaths and more than 90% of their causes are human error. Its implementation, as planned 10 years from now,It would dramatically reduce traffic accidentsand it will turn the cabin into a voice-activated home / appliance and always on the road, alerted in advance to the incidents of the route and attending to our orders and needs to make the trip more pleasant.

