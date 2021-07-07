Smart, washable clothing that gets its power from Wi-Fi

“Smart” garments are capable of doing things that normal garments cannot. To achieve this, smart clothing uses its electronic circuits and miniaturized sensors, thanks to which the user can communicate with their phone, computer, car and other machines. These smart garments not only have the potential to increase the productivity of the person who wears them, but they are also capable of providing providential help when checking their health and even asking for help if they suffer an accident. The reason why these smart clothes are not in stores yet is that the manufacture of these smart clothes is quite complicated, as well as their preservation since the clothes need to be washed periodically and water is bad for electronics.

The situation could change radically from now on thanks to the fact that engineers at Purdue University in the United States have developed a new method of spraying and sewing to transform any conventional fabric garment into a smart garment that does not need batteries and that can be cleaned in the washing-machine.

By spraying smart clothes with highly hydrophobic molecules, it is possible to make them repellent to water, oily substances and mud. These smart garments are therefore almost impossible to stain and can be used underwater and washed in conventional washing machines without damaging the electronic components sewn into their surface.

Thanks to its ultra-thin coating, the new smart clothes can be as flexible, stretchable and breathable as conventional cotton t-shirts.

Unlike common wearable electronic devices, the smart clothing from Ramsés Martínez’s team does not need batteries to power itself. Simply by collecting the energy from the Wi-Fi or other radio waves in the environment, the clothing is able to feed the circuits sewn into the fabric.

An example is a battery-free glove that illuminates the tip of a finger whenever the user’s hand is near a wire that carries electrical current. This light warning alerts you to the danger of electric shock.

The fingertip of a cordless voltage sensing glove lights up when the user’s hand approaches a live wire. (Photo: Purdue University / Rebecca McElhoe)

Another example is a miniaturized heart monitoring system sewn onto a sweat-absorbent strap. The tape, like any of the normal ones, is washable. And thanks to the electronics it incorporates, it is able to monitor the user’s health status.

“These wearable devices, powered by the ubiquitous Wi-Fi signals, will make us think of clothes not only as simple garments that keep us warm, but also as tools with which we can dress and that are designed to help us in our daily lives, monitor our health and protect ourselves against accidents, “explains Martínez.

This technology can be added to clothing in conventional textile factories, being producible in industrial quantities. This ease of incorporation and production is expected to accelerate the development and commercialization of future smart clothing. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)