Smart TV for less than 3,000 pesos on Amazon

If there is a technological product that is not usually lacking in homes, it is the Smart TV. Of different sizes and with an infinite number of functions, in recent years, the arrival of streaming services and connectivity has almost forced many users to switch TV.

And you don’t always have to spend a lot of money to get one of these new smart displays. The market also offers good alternatives for those who are on a tight budget, do not have a lot of space at home, or are simply looking for an inexpensive model as a second or third television in the home.

If any of them is your case, we have searched Amazon Mexico for the cheapest options with the support of consumers. In this case, we have selected 4 models that are below $ 3,000 pesos and are among the best sellers on the platform.

VIZIO 24H-G9. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This Vizio model is very focused on connectivity, since with its SmartCast operating system it offers access to the main streaming content services such as Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV, Prime Video and many more, in addition to AirPlay and ChromeCast integrated, which will allow to send the image of the screen of your cell phone directly to the TV.

These last two functions are especially striking, since not all screens offer this type of connectivity, much less both at the same time.

We are talking about a 24-inch panel that will be perfect for small rooms and users who want a second screen at home.

BLUX 32BXHD. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This BLUX model does not have Smart TV functions, but it will allow you to achieve a 32-inch diagonal model for a fairly low price.

And is that with a label of $ 2,799 pesos, we can get a 1080p panel of LED technology and HDMI input (in addition to a USB for playing movies). A suitable model for those looking for Full HD resolution at the best price.

Read more

Onn Roku TV. Photo: amazon.com.mx

From the hand of Onn comes this Smart TV model with 720p resolution that has the famous Roku TV operating system, which with a very simple and intuitive interface offers us access to a large number of services with which we can enjoy all kinds of streaming content.

The interesting thing about this model is that it is an Amazon renewed unit, so you can enjoy an interesting discount as it is a revised product with an Amazon guarantee. It has HDMI, USB and VGA connections, and has a 24-inch diagonal.

Sanyo FW32R19F. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Another model in Amazon’s renewed state that also has a Roku TV operating system, although this time we are talking about a 32-inch Smart TV, so it will be great for those looking for something larger. Its fantastic price of $ 2,999 pesos make it a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a model with guarantees and a very complete operating system.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | “Pass it on, kid!”: Thief forces a boy to help him in an assault in a van