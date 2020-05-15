It is increasingly difficult to find a home without a Smart TV. Smart TVs started to break into our life around 2010, and during these years they have been improving little by little adding new functions with the aim of expanding their capabilities and introducing other technologies related to image.

To speak of smart televisions is to speak of a broad sector. There are several manufacturers that market this type of products, and each endows them with their particularities to differentiate itself from the rest, one of the main differences being the operating system they mount, but also the type of panel.

In addition, there are several aspects that influence the purchase of a television beyond the operating system that they have or type of panel. One of the most important is its size and distance to which we are going to use it, because if we fail in this the experience can be quite unsatisfactory.

Viewing distance and size

The angle of view, the resolution of the image, the size of the television and the room in which we are going to use it are key elements to make viewing the screen pleasant, and not an ordeal. There is a rule that says you should leave 4.5 centimeters per inch to calculate the minimum distance, so here are some calculations so we can get a rough idea.

TV size

Minimal distance

40 inches

1.80 meters

48 inches

1.89 meters

50 inch

2.25 meters

58 inches

2.61 meters

65 inches

2.92 meters

85 inches

3.83 meters

This also applies to appreciate as few pixels as possible, which is “solved” as the image resolution increases and the content that is reproduced is of high quality, so with a 4K television that broadcasts a program / series / film in high resolution it will be better to see even at distances shorter, but it is not recommended either.

Full HD or 4K UHD?

The resolution of a television screen refers to its pixels, so the more pixels, the better the image quality. In Full HD resolution we find 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, while in 4K UHD resolution it is 2,840 x 2,160 pixels. To get the most out of a 4K television, you have to play content in this resolution, something that unfortunately we cannot find in DTT, which in many cases does not offer channels with a good resolution in HD either. We will find different resolutions according to the size of the television.

Up to 32 “= HD Ready (1,366 x 768 pixels) or Full HD,

From 32 “to 43” = are usually Full HD

From 43 “to 55” = Full HD and 4K UHD models

From 55 “onwards = mostly 4K UHD and 8K

The content in 4K resolution that most users access comes from streaming video subscription platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV +. Further, a lot of that content is also HDR.

What is HDR

HDR is a technology that manufacturers began to introduce in their televisions in 2015, although we can also find it in monitors and smartphones. HDR stands for High Dynamic Range in English or, which is the same in Spanish, high dynamic range. The goal of this technology is offer images with a much higher luminance range. In this aspect, the brightness level and the number of brightness levels and the color space of the screen are important, because at more levels, better results.

The HDR, in addition, is also conditioned by the type of panel and the backlight scheme on the LCDs, or the organic light cells of the OLEDs. In OLEDs, HDR has a good effect by achieving a fairly high contrastThey can independently turn off each of their pixels, providing purer blacks. However, a good result can also be achieved on LED LCD televisions with FALD backlights, for example. Within the HDR standard we find various types:

HDR10: It is an open standard that emerged in 2015, and practically all manufacturers of televisions with HDR models support it. Its characteristics are the Rec. 2020 color space, maximum color luminance of 1,000 nits and color depth of 10 bits.

HDR10 +: it is an improved version of HDR that allows dynamic metadata, that is, information on the level of brightness of the content to be reproduced, achieving a constant variation in the tones of each frame. It is also royalty free.

Dolby Vision: Dolby’s proprietary offering also offers a dynamic HDR system that constantly optimizes what is seen on the screen, and competes with HDR10 +. It is becoming widely used by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV +.

HLG: The Hybrid Log Gamma standard wants to be used to bring HDR to live television broadcasts. It combines standard dynamic range and high dynamic range images in a single video signal, allowing it to be reproduced in SDR on displays without HDR and in HDR on displays compatible with HLG.

Technicolor: European format that is gradually gaining more presence and whose objective is to reproduce HDR content on SDR devices in a more faithful way, but without some of the benefits of high dynamic range.

Televisions that are compatible with Dolby Vision also tend to be with HDR10 + being the free alternative. The ideal would be to buy a television compatible with all versions of HDR to make sure that you are able to reproduce all the content that uses it in the best possible way.

Operating system?

There are several operating systems for Smart TV that we can find in the market, although the main ones are Tizen (Samsung), webOS (LG) and Android TV (some models from Sony, Philips, TCL, etc.). In this case, when you want a TV compatible with the Apple TV app to be able to play Apple TV + content, the best would be one from Samsung or LG, although some Sony models with Android TV are also compatible. The models of Samsung and LG with some years are very likely that they do not have the app.

Another option is that the TV has AirPlay 2 technology, Apple’s data transmission protocol that allows content to be sent from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to compatible devices, such as televisions. If you do not have the Apple TV app, the series and movies can be sent from the mobile, tablet or computer of the bitten apple.

On the Apple website we can see a list of devices compatible with the Apple TV app, among which we find various brands of televisions:

Samsung

QLED 8K Q900R and Samsung Serif TV (2019)

QLED 4K Q90R, Q80R, Q70R, Q7DR, Q60R and Q6DR from Samsung (2019)

Frame TV LSO3R / LSORN by Samsung (2018 and 2019)

4K UHD TV RU8000, RU800D, RU740D, RU7300, RU730D, RU7100 and RU710D by Samsung (2019)

QLED 4K Q9FN, Q8FN, Q7CN, Q7FN, Q75FN, Q6FN and Q65FN by Samsung (2018)

4K UHD TV NU8500, NU8000, NU740D, NU7300, NU7200, NU7100, NU710D, NU6950, NU6900, NU6900B, NU6080 and NU6070 from Samsung (2018)

Samsung Smart Full HDTV N5300 (2018)

Sony

2019 Z9G range

A9G 2019 range

2019 X950G range

X850G range on 2019 55 “, 65”, 75 “and 85” models

LG

OLED 2019

NanoCell SM9X and SM8X

UHD UM7X and UM6X

Selected models from 2018 to the end of the year by update

To these models we must add that many of those that are launching this 2020 already have it incorporated and an update is not necessary, although it is best to look in the specifications of the TV or ask the manufacturer if the TV has or will be able to download the Apple TV app. A list of televisions that are also compatible with AirPlay 2 is available on the Apple website.

TVs with Apple TV app

Samsung 4K UHD 50RU7405

Samsung can boast of being one of the first manufacturers to incorporate support for the Apple TV and AirPlay 2 app on their TVs, despite being one of Apple’s main rivals. This model, from the year 2019, stands out for the quality of its image and having an adjusted price. Compatible with HDR10 +, it has a 4K processor, it is compatible with Alexa and it has the One Remote Control to access all the contents of the TV with a single remote.

In terms of connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports to connect devices such as PS4 or Xbox One video game consoles, or Blu-ray players; two USB ports to connect external storage units and play content, Ethernet, digital audio output and, of course, Wi-Fi. Its price on Amazon is 439.00 euros for the 50 “version, although it is also available in 43”, 55 “and 65”.

Samsung 4K UHD 2019 50RU7405, RU7400 series – 50 “Smart TV with 4K UHD Resolution, Ultra Dimming, HDR (HDR10 +), 4K Processor, One Remote Control, Apple TV and compatible with Alexa

Samsung Crystal UHD 55TU8005

From Samsung, from this year 2020, we have the Samsung Crystal UHD 55TU8005 model. This television stands out for its Slim, dark, minimalist design with virtually non-existent edges for household members to focus on what really matters: image and content. It has the Ambient Mode function, with which it can be customized to show the background that we like the most on the screen when we are not seeing / using it.

The Crystal Display It helps to immerse us in content by reproducing a wider color variety, and with the Crystal 4K chip, the color and HDR function are perfected, as it is compatible with HDR10 + and HLG. It also has the Game Enhancer mode, with which the screen will not blur when we are playing action titles with a lot of movement. It has three HDMI ports with Anynet + function (HDMI-CEC), two USB connectors, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

The model with a 55 “screen is priced at 699.00 euros 584.00 euros on Amazon, although it is also available in many other sizes ranging from 43 “to a huge 82” for those who have a large room.

Samsung Crystal UHD 2020 55TU8005 – 55 “Smart TV with 4K Resolution, HDR 10+, Crystal Display, 4K Processor, PurColor, Smart Sound, One Remote Control and Integrated Voice Assistants

Samsung QLED 4K 65Q70T

Samsung QLED TVs have higher image quality thanks to Quantum dot technology, inorganic technology that reproduces 100% of the color volume with any level of brightness. In addition, thanks to Samsung’s Artificial Intelligence 4K technologies are applied to transform and improve the quality of sound and image regardless of the source.

This model, from this year 2020, is compatible with HDR10 +, ambient mode and AVA (Active Voice Amplifier), a function that adjusts the volume of the TV and the clarity of the dialogues when it detects a constant noise around us. Another curious feature is the Multi View, which allows you to see the screen of our smartphone on the TV while playing content on it. With integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, 65 “we can get it on Amazon for 1,259.99 euros, although it is also available in 55” and 75 “.

Samsung QLED 4K 2020 65Q70T – 65 “Smart TV with 4K UHD Resolution, Artificial Intelligence 4K, HDR 10+, Multi View, Ambient Mode +, One Remote Control and Integrated Voice Assistants (Alexa)

LG Signature OLED65W9PLA

If we are looking for a television that has a very good image quality and we do not skimp on the price, one of the best options on the market is the LG Signature OLED65W9, a model that stands out for its design (at the same time as its price, which is high and not within reach of all budgets). The screen is very thin and is practically glued to the wall because many of the elements go separately, in the soundbar.

It has the α9 smart processor and LG artificial intelligence, which provides a very satisfying audiovisual experience. This intelligent 14-bit processor with Deep Learning algorithm optimizes the image and sound to enjoy all the brightest details and colors. Being an OLED panel, blacks are purer and there is a higher contrast.

It is compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, in addition to accepting HDR10, Technicolor, HLG and HDR Converter. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 USB ports, and optical audio and headphone output. Its price is 4,899 euros.

TV OLED 65 “- LG SIGNATURE OLED65W9PLA, 4K HDR, Smart TV, Artificial Intelligence, Alpha 9 Gen.2

LG 49UM7000PLA

A much cheaper model from LG can be found in the LG 49UM7000PLA, a television with IPS panel with up to 178º of vision and compatible with HDR10 and HLG formats. In this model the design does not prevail as we have seen in other cases, but the image quality that it provides together with its adjusted price.

Integra a Quad-core processor to reduce noise and improve sharpness of images, although its resolution is low, to bring it closer to 4K. The Ultra Luminance function allows you to enjoy images in a much more vivid way. Additionally, 4K Active HDR optimizes all scenes to provide a wealth of detail. 49 “, we have it for 338.99 euros.

LG 49UM7000PLA 49 “LED UltraHD 4K

LG TV NanoCell 55SM8500PLA

This 2019 LG model has a simple but elegant design with very fine edges, which will make it look like another piece of decoration in the living room also thanks to the gallery mode, which will make the television look like a painting when showing landscapes and photos from around the world in static mode.

NanoCell technology with millions of 1nm diameter nanoparticles provides a higher level of color precision and purity, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. CalMAN Auto Calibration adjusts for the best color rendering. Furthermore, the Alpha 7 smart processor 2nd generation with updated AI Deep Learning algorithm helps display a much sharper image.

It supports all HDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Technicolor and HDR Converter, and by coming with the webOS 4.5 operating system, users will have access to a mature platform with many applications and easy to use. It has four HDMI 2.0 inputs, three USB ports, Wi-Fi AC and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as AirPlay 2. The price of the 55 “version is 649.00 euros.

LG TV NanoCell AI, 55SM8500PLA, 55 “Smart TV, 4K Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Integrated Alexa

Sony KD-49XH9505

From the 2020 range of sony we have the KD-49XH9505, a fairly complete 49 “television that attracts attention by its careful and elegant design with minimal frames around the screen to fully enjoy the content. And it is that with the built-in cable holders we will have no problems hiding the cables and maintaining order around the device.

This TV has Android TV, the Google operating system designed exclusively for televisions that has a large catalog of applications available from the Google Play Store, and allows us to send you content from a mobile device thanks to the integrated Chromecast. It has Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth, and four HDMI inputs with HDCP 2.3 and eARC protocol support, as well as three USB ports.

Thanks to the fact that FALD (Full Array LED) backlight Images can be displayed in a high level of detail, and with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO technology, brightness is adjusted to increase light peaks and further accentuate blacks. Image processing comes from the X1 Ultimate chip, which is twice as fast as the X1 Extreme. The panel supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, but not HDR10 +. Its price is 1,061.65 euros.

49 “LED TV – Sony KD-49XH9505 UHD 4K HDR, Android TV, X1 Ultimate, Full Array LED, Voice Search