‘Smart’ technology and ideas to advance healthcare

“It is Health Week at Euronews and in this report we are going to analyze the use of new technologies and ‘smart’ ideas to stay one step ahead in healthcare,” explains Euronews reporter Jeremy Wilks.

One way to stay ahead is early detection. An example is the American company Kinsa Health, which warned of the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic 18 days before traditional health authorities, thanks to its more than 2 million connected thermometers.

When users reported they had a fever, Kinsa detected the first wave of COVID-19.

“We take the forecasts of what we expect and subtract them from what we are seeing in real time. What remains is a kind of residual. It is something that is left over. And, if it is above the statistical confidence limits, it is an outbreak unusual. What we found was that there were unusual outbreaks across the country, “says Inder Singh, CEO of Kinsa Health.

“Imagine how that kind of early warning system, using connected thermometers, could fundamentally transform our ability to manage infectious diseases? Digitization is key. And digitization has accelerated with this pandemic, according to Dr. Bertalan Meskó, “adds Jeremy Wilks.

“Telemedicine was an upward trend even before the pandemic. But the way in which COVID-19 has impacted the adoption of digital health technologies has resulted in the creation of a new norm,” says Bertalan Meskó, Director from the Futuristic Medical Institute.

A key component of that “new norm” is that medical practices, like this one, can be accompanied by online digital platforms.

“Another side of that ‘new norm’ is that we are more proactive in monitoring our own health. An example is this new smartwatch that I carry. It can measure my pulse, take an EKG and even measure the oxygen level in my blood, “relates Euronews journalist Jeremy Wilks.

Now I may not know exactly how to interpret all that data, but it could really help preserve my well-being in the long run. “

“Along the way we have to become experts in our own lifestyle or health and disease management. But not to self-diagnose but to share that data with an associate physician with experience in medicine and healthcare. And that together, as a medical team, we can reach the best decisions for our health problems “, declares Bertalan Meskó.

The technology necessary for patients to be well informed and feel more empowered is developing rapidly. The question now is whether this pandemic will be the turning point for establishing digital health and prevention as a priority in our lives.