A team led by Northwestern University developed a smart sponge that has the ability to absorb more than 30 times its weight in oil, so it could be used to economically and efficiently clean up oil spills without harming marine life.

“The oil spills have devastating and immediate effects on the environment, human health and the economy,” said Vinayak Dravid of Northwestern, who led the research.

“Although many spills are small and may not make the news, they remain deeply invasive to the ecosystem and the surrounding community. Our sponge can remedy these spills in a more economical, efficient and environmentally friendly way than any of today’s cutting edge solutions, “he added.

The research was published in the journal Industrial Engineering and Chemical Research. The researchers noted that cleaning up oil spills is an expensive and complicated process that often damages marine life and even more the environment.

Currently used solutions include burning the oil, using chemical dispersants to break down the oil into very small droplets, skim the oil floating on the water and / or absorb it with costly and irreparable sorbents.

“Each approach has its own drawbacks, and neither is a sustainable solution,” said Vikas Nandwana, a research associate in Dravid’s lab. Burning increases carbon emissions and dispersants are terribly harmful to marine life, he added.

The nanoporous 3D structure of the nanocomposite selectively interacts with and binds to the oil molecules, capturing and storing the oil until it is squeezed.

The OHM (Oleophilic Magnetic Hydrophobic) nanocomposite suspension can be used to coat any sponge available on the market. The researchers applied a thin layer to the sponge, squeezed the excess out and allowed it to dry; It quickly became a smart sponge (or “OHM sponge”) with a selective affinity for oil.

To mimic natural waves, the researchers placed the OHM sponge on a shaker submerged in water. Even after vigorous shaking, the material released less than one percent of its absorbed oil back into the water.

“Our sponge works effectively in diverse and extreme aquatic conditions that have different pH and salinity levels,” said Dravid. The research, “OHM Sponge: A Versatile, Efficient, and Environmentally Friendly Environmental Remediation Platform,” was supported by the National Science Foundation Stephanie Ribet, Roberto Reis, Yuyao Kuang and Yash More, were the co-authors of the article.

