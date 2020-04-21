Leader in the offer of products and technologies for automation and management of gas stations, Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers a line of Remote Solutions, which allow you to manage the entire routine of the point of sale, from tank supply to cash control. The big advantage is that the manager can access all the tools from wherever he is and according to his convenience. The applications run on standard mobile devices and allow to automate processes with significant time and productivity gains, ensuring total safety and efficiency of operations.

Monitoring of tanks at any time and place

TLS Plus View is one of the solutions that optimize the management of the station, with the measurement and monitoring of the tanks online. The application is free and runs on Android and IO systems, allowing instant communication with Gilbarco Veeder-Root TLS 4 and TLS 450 systems. With the joint use of the applications, instant access to the situation of the fuel tanks is possible with a complete reading.

Speed ​​and reliability in inventory management

Checking inventory and consolidating inventory information are tasks that can be performed with a simple touch on the cell phone screen. Just use INSITE360, a tool that allows you to view inventory and organize data in a structured way, helping to make important decisions such as the best time to replace goods, or create campaigns to increase commercial results. The web-based solution, with data storage in the cloud, is accessible by connected devices, including cell phones.

Automation of the Pista e Loja sales area

Prime Panel & App can be used on computers and mobile devices (tablets and smartphones, for example), making it possible to monitor, in real time, the results on the sales front. The platform gives the station manager the ability to measure profitability in minutes and also to project fuel sales trends, with accurate information on the movement of the pumps. The solution is 100% cloud, that is, it is stored in the “cloud”, just to access it, just an internet connection. Prime Panel & App communicates directly with Gilbarco Veeder-Root point-of-sale solutions, such as Prime Pay, which helps streamline track and store sales.

Remote management – from bill to invoice issuance

Whether it is a single station, or a network of establishments, there is no need to invest in “stout” servers and expensive software to manage the business operation from end to end. SIGposto completely covers all processes at the point of sale, from the operation on the track to the convenience store and even the oil change. Totally concentrated in the cloud, the software is accessible in the palm of your hand, by any mobile device, in a 100% online environment.

With a friendly and intuitive interface, the SIGPosto is integrated by API with the main nozzle automation applications on the market and, therefore, guarantees the control of supplies in real time.

Providing easy visualization of the POS screen, the position of the fuel tanks and stock control, SIG Posto also favors the closing of the cash register at any time and place, because it also includes the issuance of tax documents – NF-e, SAT , NFC-e, MF-e and PAF-ECF.

Performance of gas station attendants

With Prime ID, distance is no longer a problem to assess the productivity of each employee. The solution is integrated with the supply pump and works with the identification of the attendant. It stores data such as the amount of fuel sold, peak times and other information that helps assess employee performance on the track.

PRIME ID works in synergy with the display and CPU of the pumps and provides personalized identification cards for each employee leading to a global view of sales force performance. With consolidated information and easy access, managing the team with daily goals and making decisions, they become easy and routine tasks.

Industrial stations also have online and remote management resources

Industrial stations can also have technological products and easy access for management and decision support. FUELONET is a specific application for this segment, compatible with Gasboy controllers and the Prime Fleet pump. The application works with smartphones and other devices, providing, in real time, information for Inventory Management, Management Reports, Alarm Management, Reconciliation Modules and Supply Management.

Remote solutions, Gilbarco Veeder-Root are available across the country through its extensive network of distributors.

Website: http://www.gilbarco.com.br

See too:

See the best young people in the world, according to the Goal website

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

