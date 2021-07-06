Smart skin to cover portions of ours allowing perspiration

A new sweat-proof “smart electronic skin” is capable of measuring the wearer’s vital signs, even during intense physical exercise that causes them to sweat profusely. Electronic skin is applied in the form of one or more patches that adhere to modestly sized areas. These adhesive electronic skin patches have built-in sensors that monitor a person’s health. Its work is not hindered when the user perspires, nor is there a danger that it will then come off. The design could lead to custom, patch-shaped portable monitors for constant non-invasive surveillance of the risk of skin cancer and other diseases arising or out of control.

This electronic skin is the work of the international team of Jeehwan Kim, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, United States.

Each electronic skin patch has a pattern of artificial sweat ducts, similar to pores in human skin, that the researchers etched through the ultra-thin layers of the material. The pores pass through the patch following a pattern similar to that of kirigami, the Japanese art of cutting paper. The design ensures that sweat can escape through the patch, preventing skin irritation and damage to the built-in sensors.

The kirigami design also helps the patch conform to human skin when stretched and folded. This flexibility, coupled with the ability of the material to withstand sweat, makes it possible to monitor a person’s health for long periods of time, which has not been possible with previous electronic skin designs.

The latest results obtained by Kim’s team in this line of research and development represent an important step forward towards long-lasting smart skins that could monitor the most common vital signs or the progress of cancer for long periods of time. skin and other conditions.

The new sweat-proof electronic skin is applied in the form of adjustable adhesive patches and incorporates sensors that reliably monitor the health of the person, even when they sweat a lot. The patch contains artificial ducts that allow sweat to pass through the ultra-thin layers of the material. (Image: Felice Frankel / MIT. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0)

The researchers tested the electronic skin on a volunteer, sticking one patch of it on a wrist and another on the forehead. The volunteer wore the electronic skin patches continuously for one week. Throughout this period, the new electronic skin reliably measured your body temperature, hydration levels, UV exposure, and pulse, even during activities that induced heavy sweating, such as running on a treadmill during 30 minutes and consume spicy food.

The design devised by the team also allowed the electronic skin patches to conform very well to the volunteer’s natural skin, sticking to the volunteer’s forehead when repeatedly asked to frown, as well as when sweating profusely, a result. very different from other e-skin designs that lacked sweat permeability and peeled off easily from the skin. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)