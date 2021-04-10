smart robot with sonic scrubbing, closer than ever

The new Roborock S7 and its sonic scrubbing technology debut on Amazon Spain … with an irresistible launch offer!

Right without a doubt Roborock With the approach of its new smart vacuum cleaner, it is something that we already warned in our complete analysis of the device, and it is that this new Roborock S7 dares to return focus and importance to cleanliness in a scenario of expansion of the technologies applied to the smart home and in full boom of connected things.

The idea is that Roborock probably already had the best LiDAR navigation on the market, as well as the most complete application and platform to configure, control and maintain your robot vacuum cleaners, so it was very logical to think about what the operating base and technologies of the future were ready to receive a new level of cleanliness now, which will allow the Roborock S7 to scrub the floor and clean it thoroughly rather than simply dragging a damp mop.

Sounds interesting right? Well, the experience of using a Roborock S7 on a daily basis in your homes will be much more, and we are facing a device that will allow you to finally detach from daily cleaning, with minimal intervention and more than remarkable results on all surfaces, which will also be able to differentiate intelligently so as not to wet rugs or textile rugs.

If anything, the best part comes now because although the Roborock S7 is the cleaning robot of the future, in your case it is already present and can be purchased in Spain, at a very fair recommended price of 549 euros which places it in the lead given its possibilities with respect to the competition.

In addition, in your first steps in a retailer as important as Amazon Spain, the Shenzhen manufacturer wants to give us access to the Roborock S7, which will have an introductory offer starting today, April 10, at 08:00 hours, and that will allow you to get a succulent:

Roborock S7, presentation and first impressions: how does the best cleaning robot clean?

This is the new Roborock S7, and this is our verdict: “You will want to have it!”

Surely when you get here you will want to know why a Roborock S7 is worth buying, and the truth is that it is not necessary to think about it too much because we have tested it and we can corroborate that this robot vacuum cleaner will improve your lives from the first moment you get down to work.

Obviously, any robot vacuum cleaner can clean your house and save you work, but that is not the only aspiration of a new Roborock S7 that wants to become a reference, and that raises the bar to achieve the best cleaning in the industry with a new Sonic scrubbing technology that scrubs the mop up to 3,000 times a minute cleaning up dry spots.

It is no longer just about navigating our home by vacuuming the surface and dragging a wet mop on the floor, but this time it seeks to clean in depth by automatically detecting the type of soil, with the possibility of raising the sonic mop up to 5 millimeters to do not wet rugs or carpets and aspire them at maximum power.

Perhaps we had forgotten that before a cleaning robot, the most important thing was precisely to clean well, and this is something that Roborock has reminded us while maintaining its impeccable technological base.

Roborock S7Specifications and DatasheetDimensions353 x 350 x 96.5 (mm) Weight4.7 (kg) Dust tank capacity470 (ml) Water tank capacity300 (ml) Suction powerHyperForce 2,500 (Pa) Noise volume ~ 60 dBBattery5. 200 mAh (autonomy of 180 minutes, surface area of ​​300 m2 approx.) ConnectivityWiFiCharging baseAutomatic approach and charging

Support for Roborock self-emptying bases Navigation Smart movement with Sensient sensors (laser, distance, collision and level)

Ultrasonic Carpet Detection

Automatic room recognition

Configurable path algorithms App and connected functions Compatible with iOS and Android

Household mapping by rooms (multilevel and up to 4 different maps)

Schedule times for vacuuming and scrubbing

Customizing the cleaning sequence by zones

Regulation of the amount of water by zones

Customization of non-cleanable areas

Remote control and usage statistics Others Smart Navigation PreciSense LiDAR

Scratchsafe Brushes and Wheels

Ability to climb carpets and slopes up to 2 centimeters

Ultrasonic scrubbing module with up to 3,000 vibrations per minute and self-lifting mop

New improved bristle-free floating brush with anti-tangle design

Washable air filter E11

Child and pet lock

The datasheet of a complete Roborock S7 does not lie at all, and that part of a minimalist and functional design with quality and resistant materials, to offer a lot of very high-performance technologies, some already known from previous generations of Roborock and others new as their new anti-tangle brushes Scratchsafe rubber, the VibraRise scrub module or compatibility with new self-emptying bases that will arrive this summer, and that will further increase the autonomy of the robot.

Not everything is news, and it is that we maintain all the good stuff we already knew about the Roborock family, including its almost magical PreciSense LiDAR navigation now enhanced with Sensient sensors -laser, distance, collision, level and surface-, which allow the robot to clean our entire house with the utmost diligence, without tripping over anything, and keeping textile surfaces dry. .

In addition, its intelligent 2D mapping and software platform is also maintained, which offer us the possibility of customize daily cleaning to the maximum and even control the robot and its maintenance from the smartphone itself, with a rather surprising spatial intelligence that makes it possible to save up to 4 custom maps letting the robot self-position detecting different plants or homes to clean according to our plans.

,

The best of all is that Sonic Scrubbing Tech Joins A Cast That Was Already Successful, now being able to clean the floor as if we were rubbing with up to 3,000 vibrations per minute, removing dry spots and stubborn dirt while the mop is raised so as not to get wet where we don’t want to.

In any case, surely what you want to know is that it is a completely autonomous robot, reliable and that cleans almost without intervention, so It will give you back your time just by filling the water tank and emptying the dirt., something that you can do a couple of times a week forgetting about cleaning the rest of the time.

The self-emptying bases will arrive shortly to advance a little more in this autonomy, and that you can forget about daily cleaning almost forever leaving it in the hands of a robot that, in addition, you can also control with your voice thanks to Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Sounds so good that you already want your Roborock S7? Well, right here we leave you the links to the Roborock page and to the Amazon Spain offer … Don’t think too much about it, because they will fly!

