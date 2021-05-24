Smart reveals its best kept secret: this will be your new SUV

Smart will launch its own SUV and the images that illustrate this post are a first preview of its appearance. It will be a new electric car, very compact in size, but naturally larger than those offered by its city cars until now. Smart will enter the fashion segment, that of SUVs and crossovers, with the first Geely-era model to be produced in China.

More car, less Smart?

If Smart has been characterized by something, since the launch of its first product in the late 1990s, it has been by offering the perfect vehicle for the city. To achieve this, smart had to condense all the space necessary to house two passengers, their cargo, the mechanics, and the essential safety systems in a modern car, in a vehicle that in its first generation did not exceed eight feet long and thus achieved its much appreciated ability to park in battery in online parking.

Over time Smart has grown and so has the size of its products. The second generation of the Smart Fortwo lost its ability to be parked on battery in online parking spaces, touching 2.7 meters. Smart has also offered four-seater urban utility vehicles.

Smart has reached maturity as an automobile manufacturer, with a product offering that continues to grow, but also moving away from the original Smart ForTwo concept.

Smart completes the development of its new SUV

But the most interesting, and perhaps promising move for Smart, will come with a new SUV.. Smart has started to show us his appearance, with different sketches, and images that show some of his features. Smart’s new SUV will be presented as a prototype in September, pending its launch, which will likely take place next year.

Smart’s new SUV will also be the first product of the Geely era. In 2019, Geely acquired 50% of the shares of Daimler to form a joint venture between two giants of the automotive industry, in China, and in Germany, in which not only the capital will be divided equally, but also the functions. Mercedes-Benz will continue to work on the design of smart products, while Geely will provide the engineering and production of the new Smart models, which will be manufactured in China.

Recall that Geely is also, since the end of 2009, the owner of Volvo. And the result of the relationship that has been forged over the last decade between Volvo and its Chinese owners has been the consolidation of the Swedish brand, which, at a technological and product level, is most likely living its golden age.

The first Smart of the Geely era will be an SUV, it will be electric and it will be produced in China

At the moment, they have barely transcended details about the new Smart SUV. But the images that Smart has begun to unveil show us a product of generous dimensions, at least in comparison with the cars that we had been offered to date. It is also appreciated that the design will play, as usual, a fundamental role, with a roof line in contrast to the rest of the body and visor style.

But the most interesting will be precisely its dimensions, how compact this new SUV will be to maintain the qualities expected of a Smart and how spacious it will be on board, in relation to its size.