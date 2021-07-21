Smart Networks in isolated environments, a new initiative of 5G Barcelona | News | Infrastructures

Creation of an Augmented Reality experience within the IAAC Biocities project.

The initiative Smart Networks in Isolated Environments was born to create new pilot projects that help to develop new services in hard-to-reach places thanks to the implementation of an autonomous 5G private network driven Neutroon, plus a Wi-Fi6 network of Italtel in order to test and implement IoT solutions.

The pilot project is part of the initiative 5G Barcelona with Mobile World Capital Barcelona, the Institute of Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC), Caelum Labs, Neutroon and Italtel as partners, with the collaboration of MoreMobile Y Aotec, with the support of the Generalitat de Catalunya.

The slicing It is one of the characteristics that will allow us to reach the maximum potential of 5G technology. This feature enables multiple logical networks to be run as virtually independent business operations on a single common physical infrastructure efficiently and without requiring high production resources.

It is one of the first 5G SA private networks with advanced slicing pilots in Spain

Voxel: quarantine cabin designed for the confinement of a person.

This is one of the first times that the slicing method has been used for 5G networks for a proof of concept in Spain. 5G networks cover an extremely wide range of use cases ranging from IoT solutions, simple internet access or entertainment, to mission critical uses such as autonomous vehicles or remote surgical operations. Each of these applications has latency, performance, or criticality requirements very different, making it difficult for them to share the same physical network. Slicing allows you to create multiple virtual networks on a common shared physical infrastructure that offer dedicated virtual networks to meet the specific needs of different applications, services, devices, clients or operators. With this feature, the fifth generation of mobile networks consolidates and makes accessible a whole series of technologies previously available in isolation, such as software-defined networks (SDN) and virtualized network functions (VFN).

The three pilot projects

The project consists of 3 demos:

5G SA private network: This network will provide advanced connectivity to the farmhouse located in a rural area where the Institute of Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) manages Valldaura Labs. This will give IAAC a real test bed to test its different smart city innovations. The 100% hybrid and multi-vendor network, provided by Neutroon, enables end-to-end slicing with just a few clicks to ensure low latencies and guaranteed SLAs.

Country house located in a rural area where the IAAC manages Valldaura Labs.

Augmented Reality (AR): consists of the creation of an Augmented Reality experience within the IAAC Biocities project. Through the connectivity offered by the 5G SA private network and an Augmented Reality application, the user will be able to obtain a series of data on the origin of each of the 0 km wooden pieces that have been used to build the panels of cross-laminated wood that structure the Voxel, a quarantine cabin designed for the confinement of a person. The data that can be extracted from the wood are the species, the coordinates of the original tree, the volume, the carbon sequestered and the photos of the original tree.

The objective is to promote connectivity in difficult-to-access environments to explore new applications based on real use cases

Additive manufacturing: implies the creation of a peer-to-peer communication tool based on the identity credential to create a private communication network between the IAAC and the different 3D printing hubs located in Barcelona. The objective is to offer the user a 360 experience in which they can safely access any 3D printing center, select the printer they need and print the file safely without compromising the privacy of their personal data. Once the part is printed, the machine will send a message to the courier to pick it up and then deliver it to the recipient. And this is possible thanks to Caelum’s solution that uses blockchain and Identity technology. Digital Sovereign creates a secure ecosystem that allows real interoperability between the organizations that are part of the process and provides users with secure access credentials to interact between devices.

Collaboration, the key element of the project

The pilot project has been developed by MWCapital and the Instituto de Arquitectura Avanzada de Catalunya, with the support of Caelum Labs, Neutroon and Italtel, within the framework of the 5G Barcelona initiative, and also has the collaboration of MásMóvil, the National Association of Telecommunications and Internet Services Operators (Aotec), and the support of the Department of the Vice Presidency and Digital Policies and Territory within the framework of the 5G and Blockchain strategies of the Generalitat de Catalunya. Its implementation has been carried out in Valldaura Self-Sufficient Labs, an installation of the Institute of Advanced Architecture of Catalonia located in the Collserola Natural Park.

According Eduard Martín, director of the 5G program at MWCapital and CEO of 5G Barcelona: “With 4G we had a one-way road that did not require more specifications, but now, with 5G, what we have is a highway with different lanes with different needs. And the way to cover the needs of each lane is slicing ”.

For its part, Christopher Gehlen, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutroon comments: “5G is an exponential technology that will have a huge impact on our daily lives, changes that we can hardly imagine today as we are still at the beginning of the slope. Early adopters of advanced use case technologies powered by 5G will be big players in Industry 4.0, but we need to make sure we don’t leave SMEs and rural communities behind. Our mission at Neutroon is simple but ambitious: to make 5G and advanced wireless technology in general more affordable and flexible and more easy to use to help reduce the growing digital divide ”.

On the other hand, Josep Ramon Ferrer, Commercial Director of the Public Sector of Italtel, confirms that “these innovative initiatives are the way to link the technological power of 5G and the IoT to develop modern urban planning based on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency and natural resources. And what better place than a 19th century farmhouse, located in the heart of the Collserola mountain, where it can only be accessed by a rural road, but is managed with the highest technology of the 21st century ”.

What’s more, Alex Puig, co-founder of Caelum Labs, highlights that “with the pandemic, due to restrictions, no one has been able to use 3D machines, many have left the city, but printers of this type are not readily available and specialized centers are needed. Thanks to this project, we are safely bringing these instruments closer to people through a screen, and with just a couple of clicks away. The idea is that this pilot phase can be exported to the whole world by other FabLabs, and that people with specific credentials can access the machines with total privacy without leaving home ”.

Vicente Guallart, co-founder of IAAC and co-director of Valldaura Labs, adds that “Valldaura Labs is dedicated to the research of contemporary self-sufficiency, based on the holistic integration of architectural, technological, social and ecological systems. 5G, thanks to key new features such as slicing, is therefore a crucial tool to enable communication with the many sensors, actuators and devices that comprise the complex IoT implementations required to manage the many variables of dynamic real-world environments. . By measuring and controlling various inputs and outputs, we can trace the flows of people, materials and energy to find and take advantage of opportunities for synthesis and exchange, or to tell their stories. These strategies allow designers to intelligently optimize decentralized and distributed human and natural ecosystems, through innovations such as the Internet of energy or the Internet of water, even in rural settings. This project represents the best of the digital and ecological transition in architecture. In the future, traceability will be essential to achieve the Europe of zero emissions that we aim to achieve by 2050 ”.

Thanks to this project, it will be analyzed how 5G technology can improve the optimization of internal processes, both operational and maintenance; new services to improve the end user experience; promote the development and testing of next-generation networks such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, or IoT, among others.