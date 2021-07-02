‘Smart’ nanoparticles for controlled drug delivery

Parkinson’s disease is a widespread neurodegenerative disease that affects more than 10 million people around the world. It is mainly characterized by the selective degeneration of dopaminergic neurons, which leads to the loss of the neurotransmitter dopamine. One of the common treatments is therapy with levodopa or L-dopa, an amino acid that acts as an immediate precursor to dopamine. However, its long-term use, together with the conventional mode of administration in oral form with great variations in terms of its concentration in the blood, is associated with the appearance of abnormal and involuntary movements and motor complications in patients.

The tests carried out by a research team from the Chemical and Environmental Engineering Group (GIQA) of the Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC) in Spain, which has had the collaboration of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Processes of the University of Strathclyde (Scotland , United Kingdom), have managed to achieve controlled release of the administered drug and thus maintain it for a long time in the bloodstream, avoiding the generation of fluctuations in its concentration. These results, published in the academic journal Journal of Materials Chemistry B under the title “l-Dopa release from mesoporous silica nanoparticles engineered through the concept of drug-structure-directing agents for Parkinson’s disease”, could be used to overcome the complications of administration discontinuous oral. “Our study has allowed the sustained and controlled release of L-dopa from porous silica nanoparticles, as a function of pH variations, thus responding to biological stimuli,” says Rafael García-Muñoz, researcher of the GIQA group and principal investigator of the study.

The development of nanoparticles that are sensitive to endogenous biological stimuli, such as pH, or concentrations of metabolites and enzymes that can trigger or slow down the release of the drug encapsulated inside the nanoparticles, is a field of enormous interest to overcome the complications derived from it. of conventional drug administration. Therefore, the results of this study could be used as a starting point for an alternative treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Silica nanocarriers for the controlled release of L-dopa as a potential alternative treatment for Parkinson’s disease. (Image: V. Morales, J. McConnell, M. Pérez-Garnes, N. Almendro, R. Sanz, RA García-Muñoz: “l-Dopa release from mesoporous silica nanoparticles engineered through the concept of drug-structure-directing agents for Parkinson’s disease. ”Journal of Materials Chemistry B, 2021)

Scientific disciplines such as nanoscience and nanotechnology, fields of science that design, obtain, manufacture and manipulate materials, substances and devices in the size range of 1 to 1000 nanometers in a controlled manner, with 1 nanometer being one millionth of a millimeter, have allowed that, specifically in medicine, nanoparticles of this size can be developed and investigated to be used as suitable nanocarriers to overcome the limitations associated with conventional drug formulations.

During the tests carried out, the nanoparticles were synthesized according to a new global concept developed for the first time by the URJC research group: the directing agents of pharmacological structure (DSDA), which has been successfully tested for the development and the innovative design of this type of mesostructured silica nanoparticles.

In conventional oral administration, L-dopa is completely absorbed in the duodenum and the first portions of the jejunum (part of the small intestine, between the duodenum and the ileum) and therefore binds to the bloodstream from the intestine. “In the study, we hypothesized that L-dopa is released from silica nanoparticles as a function of the size and solubility of the drug in the biological environment in which they are found and also as a function of surface chemical interactions between the drug and the walls of the nanoparticles, allowing a continuous release for several days, ”says Rafael García-Muñoz.

In the laboratory, the in vitro release of L-dopa was carried out in two different media imitating the response to various biological stimuli in the gastrointestinal tract, on the one hand, in a simulated gastric fluid in the acidic conditions of the stomach (at pH 1.2) and, on the other, in a simulated fluid under the conditions of the small intestine (at pH 7.4). In this sense, the results obtained by the URJC research team show that the release of L-dopa hardly occurs in the acidic conditions simulated at pH 1.2, avoiding premature release in the stomach, while for intestinal conditions at pH 7.4, the release of L-dopa occurs continuously and sustained over time, key objectives to improve the quality of life of patients. (Source: URJC)