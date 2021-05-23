Smart money is already seeking refuge

I don’t know about you but one server has the feeling that the Fed just doesn’t know how to get out of the impasse it has gotten into and that all he’s doing is deliberately trying to mislead investors preparing for a scenario in which we will have to live with inflation levels higher than expected.

So what to do in such a situation? You just have to look at what the Fed does instead of what it says.

And what they do is very clear: The issuance of new money has increased by almost 4.5 trillion (trillion European) in just over a year and they still do not stop such and as we can see in the following graph.

Evolution of the M2 Fed St. Louis

East excess liquidity it has flooded the stock markets and as always happens, the novice investor hits the market when the music is about to stop playing.

In addition, and what scares me the most is that the levels of credit to the market are at levels never seen before and more than triple those of the dot-com bubble, as can be seen in the following graph.

Credit to Market and S&P 500 Advisor Perspectives

With this I’m not saying immediate severe correction will come. In the short term the market will still move a little more, but entering these levels is a dangerous game only equaled by buying a ticket and sitting on the deck of the Titanic. Stock markets will continue to move higher until they do see that rates are about to rise.

So that smart money is already unloading positions from the stock markets and looking for other alternatives traditionally treated as a haven like gold that just this week broke the short-term downtrend that began last summer after hitting all-time highs.

Evolution of the price of gold Eduardo Bolinches