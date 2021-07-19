Smart horse riding: IoT in equestrian | News | Connectivity

Smart horse riding: IoT in equestrian.

A Coruña with more than 150 participants in its last provincial show jumping competition is a clear example that, little by little, the equestrian circuit is picking up pace again. But, as in other cases, the news is not only in the competition but in the facilities, which are released after having moved to Figueroa to, probably, also, be able to host an international competition next year.

Despite the fact that the international competition planned for the Amancio Ortega equestrian center has been suspended in Casas Novas, there is a common factor in almost all the routes: the inclusion of Otto tracks. “These plates are considered one of the most reliable to start competitions again due to their versatility and materials, which protect the horses and have a quality that guarantees a stable and uniform surface under the surface layer” they explain from Legalop, in charge of selecting the material to ensure the high quality that equestrian centers currently need and more, after they resumed their activity in the paddocks after the pandemic stoppage.

Although if there is something for which they are betting in the equestrian clubs, it is also to benefit from the advances in technology. What is beginning to be called intelligent riding is adopting all the advances to optimize not only the stables but also the training sessions and even the horses.

The amount of data (big data), applied to new technologies and the Internet of Thing (IoT) is revolutionizing the way we understand everything. Just a few examples are enough to understand where equestrianism is going and where equestrian clubs should go to be at the forefront.

The temperature monitoring in the stables it allows to guarantee the welfare of the animals, but electric grazing based on feeding stations capable of adapting the equine diet to the millimeter to the real needs of each moment is also key.

With sensors and applications, nowadays it is already possible to relate the temperature, rest, diet and veterinary maintenance of the horse itself to respond to the figures obtained for heart rate, cadence and strides per minute, trot symmetry or even elevation with the needs of training.

In fact, it is already feasible to have remote trainers thanks to all this data, which can be monitored in real time and which is then used to also develop other types of training for riders taking advantage of the possibilities of virtual, augmented and 3D reality