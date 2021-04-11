Smart homes that generate health and well-being

In neuroarchitecture, no two projects are the same. The brain reactions of the future inhabitants will determine all the variables of the design. (Getty Images)

The first thing I do when entering a house is look out the window. Clarity and the ability to see outside have been my priority every time I have had to search for a place to live.

I always thought that visceral discomfort reaction to dark dwellings was just a whim. Until I read about itto neuroarchitecture, a discipline that studies how architectural spaces influence our mental processes

It is an interdisciplinary area that combines neuroscience, cognitive science, psychology, architecture and urbanism that does not stop only in the findings but tries to apply what it has learned in the design and construction of spaces that improve our quality of life

“Those neural responses can directly alter the mood and behavior of the users of any space, both in the short and long term,” wrote architect Audrey Migliani in ArchDailyer.

Neuroscientists and architects work as a team and all design decisions are made based on the brain function of those who will inhabit the buildings, from the layout to the color of the walls.

The challenge for the experts is to understand why some spaces stimulate or inhibit certain moods of the user so that the design fulfills the indicated objective. Those objectives can be very varied.

A person with agoraphobia will likely feel safer if their home has great privacy and physical boundaries such as walls. But the decision to build a wall will not be an assumption, but will be made after evaluating the brain reactions of that phobic person to similar spaces.

Well-being in times of crisis

The pandemic has taught us great truths. And one of them is that the space around us influences mental health. Several studies have shown that teleworking and mobility restrictions are most pressing in confined spaces, away from nature. And that does not need to be said by the experts, we feel it on our skin.

So it is not surprising that large cities such as Mexico City, where some 21.45 million people live, have skyrocketed cases of anxiety and depression.

I did not feel burdened during the severe confinements, but the health crisis did increase my need to feel comfortable at home. Not only because I now spend 90% of my time under one roof telecommuting but because it is not a choice but an obligation.

Living on a corner and in an apartment with large windows allows me to feel sheltered and at the same time linked to my community. And that factor, which is paramount for me, makes me overlook many characteristics of the design and layout of my home, which would definitely be different if it had been designed for me.

That is why people who can afford to hire an architectural firm to design their home are betting on neuroarchitecture, which uses advances in neuroscience and modern architecture to create environments that promote well-being.

More and more projects

And it is a trend that is taking shape. The newspaper El País reported that Spain there are at least 35 neuroarchitecture projects completed or under construction between the Costa del Sol and Madrid.

These are huge houses in which space is not a limitation to make their owners feel at ease.

Footballers are part of the elite that can invest in a home of up to 3,000 square meters, designed to suit their neuronal reactions. Among those lucky ones are former Betis player Arturo García Muñoz (Arzu), Liverpool goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel and FC Cartagena defender Raúl Navas.

Decode the emotion

In neuroarchitecture there cannot be two identical projects because no two people are the same. The architects understand that each user receives and decodes the stimuli of the environment in a unique way. That is why they do not follow rules but observe some general considerations.

One of them is that human beings need a sense of belonging, to feel grounded.

“Social group”

Neuroarchitecture reworked the attachment theories of the American psychologist Abraham Maslow, who postulated that we all need to feel part of a social group. By extrapolating that concept to design, neuroarchitects suggest that all humans need to feel part of a physical space.

If good memories are positively decoded by our brain then it is important to include elements in the design that can evoke those memories. olfactory, visual or auditory so that users feel truly at home.

Temperature, color, intensity of lighting, sidewalk design and natural fragrances are subtle factors that influence people’s emotional state and their relationship with the environment.

How do they do it?

Architects and scientists must know well the future owners of the home to be designed. Interviews about their tastes, childhood memories, favorite smells and colors, acoustic, tactile, and olfactory predilections yield important information.

Then comes the collection of the hard and pure data. We are talking about the organic responses that are registered by technology, such as facial recognition techniques, electroencephalograms and galvanic skin responses (GSR) that measure the variations in the electrical characteristics of the dermis, caused by different factors such as sweating.

Activity bracelets, although commonly used physiological recording devices, have helped in this cognitive-emotional exploration process because the person can stay connected while traveling through different spaces.

In an interview with La Vanguardia, the neuroscience advisor of the firm ARK Architects, Antonio Ruiz, explained some general reactions, although not infallible, that most of us have to certain environments.

Wide spaces and natural light increase the activation of alpha waves in our brain, which are those that are activated when we do not have complicated thoughts and we are relaxed, calm and lucid.

Another property of natural light is that it activates the biological clock and regulates the circadian cycles of wakefulness and sleep. Although the type of light and the orientation of artificial light could also alter the secretion of melatonin, which is the sleep-regulating hormone.

Proper design of types and light sources will be essential to ensure a good night’s sleep in a room.

Ruiz also explained that direct contact with nature is linked to better levels of working memory and greater concentration.

Another element that cannot be ignored is that of temperature and for that it is essential to know if the user is a person sensitive to cold or heat. In any case, healthy spaces should have a comfortable temperature and without major changes to avoid stimulation of the amygdala in the brain, which could alter the immune system.

My ideal home in an ideal world

And since dreaming does not cost anything, a house designed for me would have interior patios that allow the entry of natural light and ventilation in all the rooms of the house. I would also have pots of herbs or flowers like jasmine near the windows to scent naturally and use an underfloor heating system to feel like in my native Caribbean, even in the middle of a European snowfall.

Ideally, more and more companies and institutions use neuroarchitecture to design more pleasant and healthy homes and workplaces.

One of the pioneers in incorporating these principles was Google more than a decade ago when it discarded individual offices and created open spaces to generate greater transparency, from visual perception to its processes.

Neuroarchitecture is just getting started and its applications are endless.

I imagine the future is full of smart buildings that stimulate children’s creativity and learning, and hospitals where patients do not feel frightened in cold, impersonal rooms and heal more quickly in rooms where they can feel cuddled.

