Smart goes one step further and shows the roof of its next electric SUV

The transition that Smart is going through is very deep. So important, that it will leave behind the essence that has characterized it during all these years to launch vehicles that have nothing to do with it. We had an idea of ​​what might be on the way when Daimler AG announced that it was selling 50 percent of its shares to Geely. Together they have re-founded it as a manufacturer of premium electric cars that will bet on China.

The first step that the new Smart will take is to launch a Electric powered SUV. We saw the teasers of the work they are carrying out a few weeks ago, but those in charge are eager for it to see the light. To satisfy our curiosity, and their cravings, they have published a new photo that reveals another area. In this case, it was the turn of the the ceiling And, things as they are, it must be recognized that it is attractive and has a “chic” touch.

This new Smart EV SUV will debut at the IAA Mobility in Munich

The first image of our fully electric, compact SUV concept, which will celebrate its world debut, alongside Mercedes-Benz, at the IAA Mobility in Munich 2021, provides a first glimpse into our new design language. Content provided by smart Europe GmbH, https://t.co/MqktbBzh9g pic.twitter.com/U1n4MyrjPT – smart (@smart_worldwide) July 16, 2021

The method they have chosen to publish this new teaser is the one chosen by all the brands lately. They have gone to official account they have on Twitter and they have dropped the bomb. At first it was Gorden Wagener, Mercedes’ chief designer, who posted the snapshot on his Instagram account. However, if we translate the message accompanying this teaser image, we can read another of the news that accompanies it …

“The first image of our compact, fully electric SUV concept, which will celebrate its world debut, together with Mercedes-Benz, at the IAA Mobility in Munich 2021, offers a first look at our new design language«

Related article:

The new Smart advances its immediate future in these teasers. Do you like it?

It refers, as you can see to the date they have chosen to present it in society. If all goes according to plan, it will take place at the IAA Mobility in Munich in September. Until then we will have to remain calm, because it hits us in the nose that this new Smart is going to cause a sensation. You only have to see how they have finished the roof to realize that they are aiming at the top of the premium segment.

Let it tremble Mini right?

Source – Smart by Twitter