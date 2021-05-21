Smart electric suv advances its design

The rise of SUVs is such that even the least thoughtful brands have begun to look for their space there, and as they had been talking about for a long time, Smart is one of them. Next September they plan to present their first SUV, which will not only move away from the small vehicle concept of before but also from combustion engines, as it will be electric.

Known for now with the internal code HX11, this electric SUV will also be the first Smart vehicle developed since Mercedes-Benz and Geely will begin to share ownership of the brand. It will be manufactured in China and will use the modular SEA platform developed by Geely and which will later also be seen in some Volvo.

Smart SUV Advancement

The body of this Smart will be five doors and expected to be similar in size to a MINI Countryman, although a little shorter as it would be about four meters long. As you can see in the preview images revealed by the brand, it would have large wheel arches and the body with small windows would give it a certain air of robustness.

Gorden Wagener, Head of Design at Daimler Group, says that “our eSUV concept embodies all of the new Smart DNA. It is a visionary approach that creates a new identity for the brand., more beautiful, sporty and, of course, cooler than before.

Regarding the interior, nothing is known yet, although Smart promises a spacious and ‘premium’ space, and that elements such as voice controls and digital key will be standard in all versions. On the other, in terms of mechanics an electric motor located in the rear is expected that would allow to deliver up to 268 horsepower of power and a range of up to 500 km.

Smart SUV Advancement