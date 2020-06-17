Microsoft continues with its personal commitment to create the best community in the world of videogames and that is why Smart Delivery, a very aggressive strategy to retain users.

Xbox Series X: Buy a game once and enjoy its best version thanks to Xbox Smart Delivery

Xbox’s strategy is clear, your future does not go through the sale of consoles only, if not that subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass they are the most profitable strategy for the company.

“If you buy the Xbox One version of a compatible title, we will deliver the best version to your Xbox One, as usual. If you decide to move to the next generation with Xbox Series X, We will automatically provide you with the Xbox Series X version of the game at no additional cost. when available. You don’t need to do anything in terms of choosing a version to download. We will take care of all that. And it’s not limited to just the games you buy digitally; The physical discs of the Xbox games can also support Smart Delivery if the developer or publisher chooses. “

Let’s not forget that Xbox Game Pass has already reached 10 million players and with the merger of Xbox Smart Delivery the plan seems round as confirmed by Xbox Wire.

“We are also pleased to confirm that Smart Delivery will be enabled for Xbox Game Pass titles that take advantage of it. Outside of our Xbox Game Studios titles, it will be up to the individual developer to determine if they take advantage of Smart Delivery. ”

These are some of the examples that Xbox shows us:

If you have Gears 5 or you enjoy it through Xbox Game Pass, you can currently play it on Xbox One. Then, if you decide to buy your Xbox Series X, you only have to press a button to download the optimized version for Gears 5, which will be available from the day of Console Launch: When Halo Infinite is released alongside Xbox Series X and Xbox One, you’ll only need to buy the game once and you’ll get the best version for your new console, or both. If you get an Xbox Series X, Smart Delivery will recognize it and offer you the optimized version. If you decide to download it to your Xbox One or your PC, Smart Delivery will also recognize it and offer you that version. Finally, some new and existing Xbox One titles will be optimized after the launch of Xbox Series X. For example, if you buy Cyberpunk 2077 When it launches on September 17, you can explore Night City on Xbox One. If you purchase Xbox Series X, you can resume your game exactly where you left off. Then when CD PROJEKT RED has an Xbox Series X-optimized version of Cyberpunk 2077 ready, your game will automatically update at no additional cost once it’s available.

Titles that we already know will have Xbox Smart Delivery:

Halo Infinite Cyberpunk 2077 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Destiny 2 DiRT 5 Scarlet Nexus Chorus Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Yakuza: Like a Dragon The Ascent Call of the Sea Gears 5 Second Extinction Metal: Hellslinger