Smart contracts were added to the Cardano (ADA) blockchain very soon

The Cardano blockchain is set to launch the Alonzo testnet next month. The company’s CEO, Charles Hoskinson, stated that the testnet will also bring smart contracts to the Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

“For the first time, people will be able to write smart contracts and implement them in Cardano,” he said.

Under the project plan, the Alonzo upgrade will be presented as a hard fork, but smart contracts will initially be offered for testing purposes. However, the company plans to guarantee the deployment of the main network in August.

An important milestone for Cardano

The inclusion of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain will represent an important milestone for the network. It will make Cardano a more competitive alternative to Ethereum (ETH). The decentralized finance protocol (DeFi) on Ethereum has exploded, allowing the platform to build on a plethora of decentralized dApps based largely on smart contracts.

Since Cardano will offer smart contracts on its blockchain platform soon, it means that the platform will match the Ethereum platform when it comes to capacity.

Blockchain developers have developed a native Cardano dapp that allows users to exchange different tokens, similar to so-called “killer dapps” on the Ethereum network.

DeFi Pulse released data showing that the total value locked into DeFi is now $ 40 billion. Meanwhile, major platforms like Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO rely on Ethereum smart contracts. With the launch of Alonzo, Cardano can expand the current level into a multi-billion dollar market.

Cardano offers lower transaction fees

Earlier this month, Cardano’s Mary update brought the platform closer to Ethereum’s capabilities. Introduces the ability for users to create custom tokens. As a result, Cardano became a multi-asset network, allowing it to support different types of crypto assets in the future.

But the main difference between Cardano and Ethereum is the fact that the former does not rely on smart contracts for token transactions. As a result, the Cardano blockchain offers lower transaction fees compared to Ethereum.