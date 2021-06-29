“Smart cane” brings technological advances to people with visual disabilities

BARCELONA, Jun 29 (.) – The white canes used by visually impaired people to get around have been transformed into a “smart cane” that not only detects obstacles, but also provides information about shops and restaurants they pass through.

The device is the brainchild of Kursat Ceylan, a Turkish inventor who was born blind and suffered an accident three years ago that left him sequelae, as he struggled to orient himself by carrying his luggage and checking GPS directions through his smartphone.

Ceylan helped create WeWALK, a technology company that has developed an electronic handle for the top of a cane. The device uses ultrasound to detect obstacles, can be paired with a smartphone, and offers voice feedback to help the user stay safe and informed.

“We are offering visually impaired people an opportunity to become part of social life,” Ceylan, 35, told . at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​where the company is up for the title of “best impact startup. “.

He said the folding cane, priced at $ 599, was already being used by thousands of visually impaired people in 59 countries and that WeWALK was working with companies like Microsoft to add more features.

“As you know, we are thinking of fully autonomous vehicles. … WeWALK is a device to provide fully autonomous travel for the visually impaired,” Ceylan said.

(Reporting by Horaci García; written by Mark Potter; edited in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia)