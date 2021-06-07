It includes a smart brake light that responds dynamically to speed, GPS locator, alarm, impact detection, and alerts family and friends if the rider needs help.

June 7, 2021 (08:30 CET)

Curve Bike Tracker: the smart brake light and GPS to keep cyclists safe

Vodafone Spain announced this week the launch of its new device in the product range ‘Designed & Connected by Vodafone’, Curve Bike Tracker. It is a smart brake light with GPS locator that will help anyone who rides to stay safe and connected, whether they use the bike as a means of transport to work, as a family or as a hobby on weekends.

Among the changes in habits that the pandemic has caused, the use of bicycles as an alternative means of transport to other traditional options has become more than notable. More of 1,400 km of new bike lanes were deployed throughout Europe last year, thanks to an investment of one billion euros in cycling infrastructures since March 2020. Based on these data, Vodafone puts on the market an ideal product for new and experienced cyclists who seek more safety in their routes and greater peace of mind when they leave the bike parked.

The device has an ultra-bright LED light with three light modes that automatically illuminates when braking, offering cyclists safer rides at any time of the day. It has a built-in Smart SIM connected to Vodafone’s global network to provide a precise GPS location and thus guarantee the safety of both the cyclist and the bicycle.

It includes a Security Mode with movement alerts that activate an alarm (107 dB) if the bike starts to move, sends location alerts directly to the phone and allows its location to be tracked in real time through the Vodafone Smart App. The locator GPS allows the cyclist to see each route in the application, as well as its distance and duration.

Impact Detection and Help Alerts also allow the rider’s trusted contacts to be notified if a fall is detected, by sending a Push notification, an SMS or by making an automated call to indicate where the rider is.

These functionalities come to answer some of the great concerns that Spaniards have when taking their bicycle. According to a consumer survey conducted by Vodafone during the development of Curve Bike Tracker, their main fears were poor visibility and low light conditions on roads and paths, fear of being hit from behind or having an accident and that nobody is notified in case it happens.

Curve Bike Tracker has been created together with cyclists from all over Europe to be the ideal solution to these problems. With a lightweight design, long-lasting battery, easy-to-configure location zones, and a layer of security to prevent theft, this device combines design, functionality, and durability.

Customers will only have to install it on the seat post of their bicycles and activate the product in the Vodafone Smart App, to enjoy all the features it offers. Curve Bike Tracker joins Neo and Curve as the third product in the family of IoT devices created by the Vodafone Smart Tech platform.

Curve Bike Tracker launches simultaneously in Spain, Italy and the UK, with other markets to be announced shortly.

Curve Bike Tracker Price and Availability

Curve Bike Tracker is available to customers of any operator and can be purchased from today on Vodafone’s digital channels. It will soon be available in physical Vodafone stores, on Amazon and in El Corte Inglés. As a special launch promotion:

Through the My Vodafone App: € 4 / month for 24 months (price financed only for Vodafone customers and includes device and service subscription) or € 48 + € 2 / month (cash price of the device + monthly subscription to the service). Through the Vodafone e-shop: € 94.90 with 6 months of service included. After six months, the price of the subscription to the service is € 2 / month.