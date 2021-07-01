Smallville actress receives 3-year prison sentence | Instagram

The famous actress Allison Mack, known for her participation in the Smallville series, will be sentenced to 3 years in prison for the NXIVM case, undoubtedly a news that has surprised a lot during the day, as it is one more that enters behind bars.

Yes, the actress Allison Mack who rose to fame for her role in the series “Smallville”, was sentenced to three years in prison and will have to pay a fine of 20 thousand dollars for her participation in the NXIVM case.

It should be noted that last year Allison Mack had declared guilty of charges related to the trafficking network s3xu9l of the NXIVM sect before the federal court of Brooklyn, in New York, United States and it was expected that his sentence would be reduced for cooperating against the leader of the sect, Keith Raniere.

It may interest you: YosStop detained, how long will the youtuber last in prison?

NXIVM and the story of Ms. Mack’s descent have been a tragedy for everyone involved. But that does not have to be, nor should it be, the end of the Allison Mack story, “wrote her attorneys in court documents prior to the trial that took place on Wednesday.

Allison Mack admitted to recruiting women by assuring them they were joining a girls’ counseling group, when, according to research, she was one of the top aides to NXIUM leader Keith Raniere.

In 2019, US judicial authorities indicated that, in exchange for recruiting women for s3xu9l trafficking, Allison Mack received financial and “other” benefits.

While the HBO documentary series “The Vow” about the s3xu9l cult NXIVM reveals the pivotal role of Allison Mack in recruiting women who were used and marked as s3xu9les slaves by Keith Raniere.

It is worth mentioning that Allison Mack apologized to the victims of the NXIVM sect yesterday during her statement to the federal judge, one day after being sentenced.

Despite being born in Germany, the actress moved with her family to southern California at the age of two. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Mindy Mack.

It may interest you: These are the Netflix premieres for the last day of June

Her father was an opera singer and she has an older brother named Robyn and a younger sister named Shannon.

Allison currently lives in New York, United States, after living for a long time in Vancouver, Canada, where the hit series Smallville was filmed.

Mack was 18 when she won the role of Chloe Sullivan, Clark Kent’s best friend in Smallville, an addictive television series about young Superman that ran for ten seasons.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

By then he had been acting for more than a decade, with roles in dozens of made-for-television movies and shows.