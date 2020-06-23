The discovery could shed « new light on how smaller dinosaurs reproduced and nested. »

Tokyo.- A group of Japanese scientists announced Tuesday the discovery of the egg of dinosaur Smallest fossilized in the world, about 4.5 centimeters long by 2 in diameter.

The discovery could shed « new light on how smaller dinosaurs reproduced and nested, » said the authors, a team of researchers from Tsukuba University and the Hyogo Museum of Natural and Human Sciences in western Japan), at a press conference collected by the local agency Kyodo.

He fossilized egg was found in a stratum dated in the Cretaceous lower in Hyogo, and scientists believe it is about 100 million years old and belonged to a species of small theropod.

One of the members of the scientific team, Kohei Tanaka, stressed the importance of these fossilized remains that can provide clues about small dinosaurs, since their discovery is much less frequent than that of other larger ones such as the well-known tyrannosaurs, also from the family of theropods.

The egg was found in an area considered to be one of the richest in this type of fossil dating from the time of the Cretaceous.

Remains of fossilized dinosaur eggs have also been found, although larger, in excavations in other parts of the planet such as Spain or Mongolia.