Smaller electric jeep suv than renegade

During the celebration of Jeep’s 80 years, the CEO of the brand, Christian Meunier, highlighted the plans for the electrification of the brand that they had initially announced last week during EV Day. The goal is that by 2025 there will be an emission-free (read, electric) Jeep in all segments.

As reported by Auto Express, when asked if this could extend in your portfolio above the Wagoneer and below the Renegade, Mark Allen, head of exterior design, answered “absolutely. We are looking beyond those projects. The Renegade is segment B so obviously there is space underneath and that is something we are reviewing. “

Jeep electric SUV, Auto Express render

Allen also added that as for a model larger than the Wagoneer things already change and it is practically a fact that from there they will not pass and rather they would have other intermediate vehicles. “There are another couple of roads on the route that we are looking at how to cover.”

Returning to the project of the Jeep smaller than the Renegade is not much that is known because it would be in a very premature phase of its development. Beyond intuiting that it would have the classic Jeep signs (seven-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel arches and short overhangs), as seen in the Auto Express renders, and that it would have electric propulsion, the only certainty about it will be speculation.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, preview

In that sense, this electric baby Jeep could reach the market around 2026 which is when Stellantis Plans to Unveil New STLA Small Platform for Electric Vehicles, since it would have the ability to locate a motor for each axis to give it the other typical characteristic of the Jeep: four-wheel drive.

On the contrary, the new generation of the CMP platform for electrical that will be presented in 2022 and that it would be the basis for vehicles such as the Peugeot 208 and 2008, and Opel / Vauxhall CorsaIt would only have front-wheel drive capability. However, as we saw earlier, other rumors point to a hybrid SUV.

Jeep mini SUV, render Engine 1