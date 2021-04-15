smaller, better and cheaper

Amazon is marketing its new Echo Buds, the second generation of wireless headphones that arrive with improvements in design, features and with a cheaper sale price.

The first Echo Buds arrived in a great product presentation in September 2019 and went largely unnoticed. Quite large, without advanced noise cancellation functions and with a price that without being the most expensive in the segment was not cheap, they have not been the best seller of Amazon’s hardware line.

The new Echo Buds are something else. And they come at a time when the sale of wireless headphones is on the rise (one of the accessories that grew the most in 2020) once the large producers of smart phones are no longer including the typical wired headphones in the sale of mobile phones.

For starters they arrive in a somewhat different form factor. With in-ear fitting, they are a 20% smaller and the size of the stem has also been reduced which should improve the comfort of use. The previously glossy black exterior panel is now matte and a second color finish has been added in icy white that feels really good.

The main novelty inside is the active noise cancellation technology. A technology that should include any headset that wants to access the premium range. Amazon has also added built-in vents that should reduce pressure on the ear. The company has added several cheek pads to help with fit and seal. They are IPX4 rated for resistance to sweat, light rain, and other splashes.

And, of course, the Echo Buds are compatible with the Alexa voice assistant. You can use voice commands to control music playback, enable noise cancellation or transfer mode (to hear ambient sounds), set reminders, and more. There is also support for touch control. You can tap once to activate the Google Assistant or Siri, for example, or tap twice to hear notifications.

Regarding autonomy, Amazon promises up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge. They come with a rechargeable charging case with a USB Type-C port allowing you to extend that time to 15 hours.

Amazon Echo Buds, price and availability

Amazon is rolling out a good promotion for its new headphones. If their official selling price is $ 120, they will sell for $ 99 as a launch promotion. Additionally, customers who purchase before May 12 will get six-month free subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Plus services, valid for new subscribers.

Users can optionally opt for a Qi wireless charging dock for an additional $ 20. Good looking these Echo Buds, improved in design, with ANC and cheaper than the originals. They are already listed on Amazon USA and we hope to see them soon on the rest of the e-commerce giant’s sites.