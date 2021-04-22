Small towns and resorts were the most attractive places to change residence in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic



Data from the USPS and credit reports suggest that immigrants who left New York and San Francisco went to nearby communities.

The coronavirus pandemic has raised since 2020 the possibility that a greater number of workers will move to any place to live. A large number of technology companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook offered their employees the ability to change residence and even work from home permanently.

Data from a study presented by The Upshot section of The New York Times analyzed 30 million requests for change of postal addresses in 2020 where migration patterns during the pandemic closely resembled previous migration patterns. Only in a few cases did the pandemic lead to more drastic migration changes, especially far from coastal cities with a high cost of living.

The data shows that the pandemic appears to have sparked an unusual influx of urban residents in New York City and San Francisco, two of the regions with a high proportion of jobs that can be done remotely, even after the pandemic is left behind. These two metropolitan cities experienced outflows with a rate double that registered in 2019.

About about 30 million address change requests to the United States Postal Service(USPS) in 2020 show that these two exceptions and some other smaller zones, migration patterns during the pandemic closely resembled migration patterns in other years.

Some smaller regional metropolitan areas and resorts benefited. But in general lareas that were already attracting new residents continued to attract more.

Areas in the country that were losing migrants lost the most, and only a very few cases of previously declining cities and regions were attractive to people who moved.

Although the pandemic has disrupted almost every aspect of life, it does not appear to have altered the forces that determine places that are prosperous or offer a good quality of life.

The data collected by the USPS is not a complete picture as not everyone submits an address change form when they move. Young adults moving for the first time after college generally do not appear in this data, as do households moving from abroad that account for much of the population growth in urban counties that have significant internal emigration. even in normal years.

