The teams will discuss the issue next Monday by videoconference.

Mercedes and Red Bull would agree on a limit of 140 million euros

Ferrari proposes other austerity measures

The next topic to discuss in Formula 1 is the amount of the budget ceiling that will arrive in 2021. Small teams are pushing to reduce it to 90 million euros.

Formula 1 continues to work to minimize the damage of the coronavirus crisis in sports. The pandemic is the perfect excuse to introduce a much lower budget ceiling compared to the one initially raised, and small teams are asking for a reduction of about half, from 160 to 90 million euros, according to the German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

Next Monday, a conference is scheduled to address the issue of the budget ceiling. The small teams ask that it be reduced to 90 million euros. Red Bull would be willing to accept the reduction to 137 million euros if the rules are postponed until 2023 and Mercedes in principle would also agree.

For its part, Ferrari warns that reducing the budget limit to 137 million euros will not change the position of the small teams, which it hopes will continue behind. The Scuderia proposes, instead, to take real austerity measures, such as prohibiting changes to the car throughout the weekend, that cars be checked on Friday morning and that no new parts can be fitted from there nor make changes throughout the Grand Prix to save costs.

They are also considering removing some extras from the budget cap, such as pilot fees or the salaries of the top three employees on each team.

Small teams are pressing, because they know that even if they do not achieve their goal of reducing the budget ceiling to 90 million euros, perhaps it is possible to reduce it to 120 and any reduction helps them in these circumstances. These groups come together, because they know that the health of the sport also depends on them. “If three or four teams have to completely abandon Formula 1, many more jobs will be lost,” they warn from the group.

