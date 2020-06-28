Finland, Sweden and Norway have registered in recent days an unusual small increase in levels of radioactivity of human origin, which is harmless to man and whose source would be found in Russia, according to a Dutch institute, and in Latvia, according to others. clues.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) Organization, whose stations allow measuring increases in radioactivity of civilian origin, published a map on Twitter that marks the area of ​​probable origin of the source.

The sector covers a third of southern Sweden, the southern half of Finland, Estonia, Latvia, as well as a large area surrounding the northwestern border of Russia, including Saint Petersburg.

These isotopes (cesium 137, cesium 134 and ruthenium 103, mainly) « are most likely of civil origin. We can indicate the probable region of the source, but the CTBT does not have a mandate to determine the exact origin, » Lassina Zerbo said on Twitter. , general secretary of the Vienna-based organization.

Russian nuclear power producer Rosenergoatom has denied any incidents at the two plants it operates in that region.

« There were no anomalies at the Leningradskaya and Kolskaya nuclear power plants, » a spokesperson told Russian agencies.

The emissions « did not exceed the control values ​​for the indicated period » and « there were no emissions-related incidents » above the established levels, he added.

According to calculations by the Dutch Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), « the radionuclides come from western Russia » although the measurements do not allow the exact location to be identified.

The registered nuclides are artificial and therefore of human origin, and their composition « may indicate damage to a fuel element in a nuclear power plant, » the Dutch authority said in a statement.

In addition to Russia, Finland and Sweden operate nuclear reactors in the sector, but no incident has been reported.

The Baltic countries do not have reactors in operation, despite which radioactivity problems have been reported in conventional power plants in Latvia, which used wood from Belarusian areas that were contaminated by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

But according to the French anti-nuclear agency Criirad, specialized in radioactivity control, the detection of very short-lived radioactive isotopes leads to the exclusion of this track.

« The detection in Helsinki of short-lived radioactive elements such as cesium 134 (2-year period) and especially ruthenium 103 (39-day period), allows the exclusion of the combustion of biomass contaminated by Chernobyl in 1986, » he explained to . Bruno Chareyron, nuclear physics engineer and director of the Criirad laboratory in Valence.

