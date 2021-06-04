Small preview of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

In full filming of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Godsin Atlanta, director David F. Sandberg has posted on Twitter a first preview of the upcoming Warner Bros./DC Comics sequel. In the video we see its protagonist Zachary Levicomo Shazam in his new improved suit.

After defeating Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins at the end of the first installment, the Shazam family will face much more dangerous threats with the arrival of Atlas’s daughters, Hespera and Kalypso, who will be played by Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Alongside them the star of ‘West Side Story’, Rachel Zegler, in a key role yet to be determined.

Most of the main cast from the original film will also return for this sequel, including Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faith Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Michelle Borth., Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, DJ Cotrona, Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews.

As we previously reported, both Sandberg and writer Henry Gayden and producer Peter Safran return for this second installment of the DC comic adaptation “Shazam!”, Which grossed $ 365 million at the worldwide box office. If all goes well, the sequel will hit U.S. theaters within a year, on June 2, 2023.