This little PC has everything you need in a small box that fits behind the screen, including an Intel Core i7 processor and 120GB SSD.

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The idea behind the Intel NUC is to offer all the power of Intel Core processors in a small box It replaces most mid-range PC towers. This Intel NUC is powerful and ready to connect a screen, keyboard and mouse to work.

Now we find a Intel NUC with an Intel Core i7 processor reduced in price. At Amazon you will find this Intel NUC with Core i7-7567 and 8 GB of RAM for only € 660. It also has free shipping for all customers

This Intel NUC mini PC includes the powerful seventh generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 120 GB of SSD storage memory at a greatly reduced price. It can also be updated when necessary.

Do you have little space to put a PC tower? Maybe you have a screen out there that you don’t use and you want to create a PC for your whole family or simply to browse the internet and consume internet content as video. Even as a computer to work or study.

These Intel NUC are perfect for these home cases, also as mini computers for offices since, in addition to being small, they are easy to expand. Although this model it has 8 GB of RAM and a 120 GB SSD, you can expand it whenever you want.

These are all its technical characteristics.

Processor: Intel Core i7-7567U at 3.5 GHz (Turbo at 4.0GHz) + Iris Plus Graphics 650

RAM: 8GB DDR4 RAM (32GB Max.)

Storage: 120GB SSD (2nd SATA III port for secondary disk)

Connections: HDMI + 4xUSB 3.1 + 1xUSB3.1 Type C + Gigabit LAN

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 + Wifi AC + MicroSD reader

Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

You don’t need a desktop computer to get the benefits of a powerful PC. Take a look at these Mini PCs that fit in any corner.

Either because you want to save space, because you are looking for a PC that can practically hide or to create a shared PC with more people, this Intel NUC will solve many problems while maintaining great performance.

You can find this Intel NUC NUC7I7BNH for € 660 on Amazon with free shipping for all customers. If you only want the box with the processor because you have RAM and SSD (or you will buy them separately), you can get it for € 550 at PcComponentes.

There is no fast shipping, an exclusive feature for Amazon Prime subscribers. But there are millions of products on Amazon that do ship even the next day. To get them you just have to sign up for Amazon Prime and try it for 30 days for free. If you are a student, try 90-day Prime Student for free for the duration of your career.

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.