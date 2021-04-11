Small investors are left out of the barrage of premieres that is coming in the Spanish stock market

The Spanish stock market is preparing to receive a barrage of premieres in the coming months. So plentiful that it is expected to be a “record”. However, small investors will have to settle for seeing this barrage pass by, since everything points to will be left out of these placements. If they want to buy shares of the newly listed companies, they will have to wait for the secondary market.

For now, the companies that have formally confirmed their intention to jump onto the floor have confirmed this scenario. Neither Ecoener nor Opdenergy have indicated a retail tranche for their initial placement, but they have already advanced that they will focus their initial distribution of shares among professional and institutional investors. And in the market it is expected that the premiere announcements that are to come will follow the same script.

The There are several reasons that justify this sit-in for the small investor.. A manager of an investment bank involved in several of these processes prior to the stock market debut sums it up in that “the demands on the part of the supervisor are more superficial and procedures are much more streamlined”. Something that the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) itself has defended as a lever to gain agility in tune with the usual practices in other European markets.

Without prominence from Aena

In this sense, the supervisory institution demands a specification of details – and especially mention of risks– lighter due to the greater financial knowledge that these professional and institutional investors are presupposed. Either on his own merits or on the advice they usually have at the time of attending operations such as an initial public subscription offering (OPS) or sale (IPO) of shares.

If in the 90s of the last century the role of small investors was key in the emergence of the Spanish stock market, especially in the stock market privatization of the former monopolies and state public companies, in the last decade their prominence has diminished. So much so that in the last two decades the only stock market premiere with a relevant part of the capital reserved for retailers has been precisely Aena, another privatized public company.

In addition to bureaucratic agility, an international broker with a subsidiary in Spain also aims to the greater ease of placement banks to access these professional investors, who are often among your own customers. “Even among the collective investment managers of the own house”, influences one of its heads of table. Contact is much simpler and requires much less effort in communication and dissemination, the well-known roadshows.

As if all this were not enough, these tools would also see their impact currently limited by the social distancing measures linked to the pandemic sanitary. Capacity and mobility restrictions would require many more passes and in many more locations than just over a year ago. And, predictably, with a lower range despite everything.

The Soltec roadmap

In any case, as has already been pointed out, it is not just a matter of surprise. When the also renewable Soltec debuted in October 2019 and put an end to two years of absolute drought in the Spanish Continuous Market, only opened the hand to a tiny retail section reserved exclusively for employees and close associates of the company selected by its placement entities.

It is the same script that Opdenergy has already advanced, which wants to celebrate its coming-out as listed next month. Domingo García Coto, director of the Research Service of BME, the governing body of the Spanish stock exchanges, acknowledges that on most occasions “The problem is that the retail sections are avoided due to the implications that may come” and not only for procedural issues associated with the operation itself.

The precedent of the ‘bankers’

Although he avoids naming it, the expert seems to point to the bad precedent that he set in 2011 Bankia. The heir to Caja Madrid and six other savings entities, recently absorbed by CaixaBank, was the protagonist of an insistent campaign that encouraged retailers to participate in its debut and become ‘bankers’.

Since that ringing of the bell starring Rodrigo Rato, no great debut has seen the retail segment in its initial placement as a key pillar of the same. And it is that the subsequent decline, financial rescue, collapse of share prices and multiple court proceedings They are already part of the financial history of the country and of the collective imagination of many.

Ten years after the start of that, the premiere drought In recent years – with fiascos in between such as that of Balboa Ventures – it seems that a barrage is beginning to give way. This has been assured by an authority with as much knowledge of the matter in question as the president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura.

However, from all angles it is pointed out that small investors will hardly receive any anecdotal splash in the process. And that’s not counting the possible emergence of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPAC, for its acronym in English), in which the weight of retail investors is zero or testimonial. Even though their numbers have multiplied strongly during this pandemic, as reflected in the data of new registrations and accumulated trading of a multitude of brokers in recent months.

Owners of 16%

In García Coto’s opinion, this scenario driven by current economic circumstances is very different from the one that occurred in the 1990s, “when the stock market became a social phenomenon”. Now, the weight of Spanish households in the ownership of the shares of national listed companies is reduced to 16.1% according to the latest data managed by the governing society of the park. Then, in 1998, it reached 35.1%.

Although it is true that in these decades there has been a growing importance of the cross-holdings between companies and the weight of international investors, mainly institutional and professional, the director of the BME Research Service “has noticed a drop in individuals that should have been less.” And it says it based on the evolution of these numbers in other European squares and also in the US and even in china. And while the volumes traded outside the official market in which the most modest investors concentrate their operations have only grown.

In his opinion, debuting companies that are giving up the retail segment in order to gain agility are also “They are missing the opportunity to promote a greater variety of participants in their shareholding”. Something that also erodes the potential in this area of ​​convergent reforms towards the Capital Markets Union (CMU) and others such as the recent incorporation of loyalty actions into the Spanish legal system.

Although there is still much to see in the promised barrage of premieres, what is already being known indicates that small investors will have to wait for the secondary market -even if it was the same day of debut- to soak up this shift in the Spanish market . A circumstance that, in addition, will deprive them of the opportunity to benefit from the discount with which the initial placements of securities are usually closed prior to their stock market debut.