The loans are aimed at formal businesses that, despite the health emergency, have not laid off their employees.

Although the coronavirus pandemic continues to expand in the country, almost a million small entrepreneurs maintain their workforce without reducing the salary of their workers affiliated to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) therefore, as of May, they will be able to access a credit of 25 thousand pesos with interest rates ranging from 6.5 to 10 percent.

Through the program “Support for Solidarity Entrepreneurs”, The formal companies that have not dismissed their employees in the last three months and whose workforce ranges from 1 to more than 50 workers, may request a credit to the floor of 25 thousand pesos to be paid in three years.

In accordance with the rules of operation of the program, announced this April 16 by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, small companies that are current with the fees of the IMSS They will be able to access the credit.

Interest rates will be differentiated according to the size of each company.

Those small businesses with between 1 and 5 workers will pay an interest rate of 6.5 percent, those that employ more than 10 and up to 20 workers will have an interest rate 7.5 percent, those with 20 to 50 employees will pay 8.5 percent of interest and those of more than 50 workers will have an interest rate of 10 percent.

The financing for these credits will be a 25 billion pesos that the Federal Government will recover from the payment of taxes owed by the largest companies.

“We have decided to increase one million more loans to small family businesses. The million new loans would go to all companies that have workers enrolled in Social Security and that acted with great responsibility, especially small ones, not firing their workers or taking away or reducing their wages”López Obrador announced at a press conference.

The director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, reported that 923 thousand 65 small companies maintained their workforce in the last three months, without reducing the wages of workers.

These are mainly small businesses in the agricultural, extractive, electrical, commercial, construction, transport and service industries.

“To the companies that have not terminated the workforce and have not lowered their wages, these loans are offered to the floor for 25 thousand pesos, they would be credits to be paid in up to three years starting, as the President already mentioned, on May 4 through electronic transfers, ”added Robledo.