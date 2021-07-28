small businesses with a great purpose | Tec Review

How about starting your business and protecting the environment at the same time? This is how the sustainable entrepreneurship, which starts with the intention of generating less polluting waste, offering healthy alternatives and raising awareness of how we take care of the planet.

In Tec Review we interviewed two entrepreneurs: Jocelyn Herrera Rendón, Founder of Kamikatsu and Anya Montiel, from the Sustainable Girl project, who have a common goal: to convince more people of the importance of caring for the planet by being responsible for what we consume and the waste we generate.

It may interest you: Innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability: the benefits of not separating them

Sustainable entrepreneurship, how did it come about?

Kamikatsu, an ecological center

Jocelyn herrera Kamikatsu started because it was aware that an alternative space had to be born in Mexico to offer quality products at good prices and avoid excessive use of plastic when consuming them.

She is a communicator by profession and was the director of a marketing agency, but now she is an entrepreneur of a triple impact project.

“In addition to being profitable, I pursue positive social and environmental change in companies,” he explains.

After an experience due to cancer in the stomach, he realized that some of the dyes, artificial additives and colorings added to food have a harmful effect on people’s health.

For this reason, he decided to start a business with natural products, without excess plastic, cruelty free (free from animal abuse) and non-polluting in its processes.

His commitment was for the circular economy and other agreements around sustainability.

With the KAM-BALACHE project, in which they use palm baskets or returnable boxes to deliver your products, they also have a collection center to operate waste.

Likewise, his startup sells 100% recycled products, such as clothing and accessories, diaries, vegan bulk foods, and organic vegetables.

“We have a lot of plastics and synthetics, because plastic was replaced by the natural with the arrival of the industrial revolution and then we already had synthetic stockings, synthetic socks, synthetic clothing and so on,” he says.

Although they still do not have a cafeteria as such, Jocelyn Herrera commented that they prepare some foods such as gluten-free sandwiches, sourdough bread, with organic vegetables and send them home.

They also have agreements with nutritionists for those who want to adopt a healthy diet.

Workshops to raise awareness

For Jocelyn Herrera, undertake in a sustainable way It is not only about selling vegan items, but also about empower people to convey concern and make them more responsible for their own waste.

To cover the pillar of education, they give environmental workshops and through the talks that are given, they raise awareness about the use of waste.

These courses have been given in companies and schools to present alternatives for consumption and waste.

“We want this to be a transformation and not just a trend. Rather, we want it to be a new way of life and I think it will guarantee a better planet to live on ”.

On the acceptance of their undertaking towards a sustainable lifestyle by the people who live in Mexico City, Jocelyn Herrera assures that they have reached a stage where people are more aware of the environment and that it is necessary to take care of it, in addition Eat healthier.

“It is a new way of life, we must also speak of respect and responsibility, that is why I want to invite more young people to join the project, to invite them to convert to this new way of how we consume the world and how we dispose of the waste, ”he says.

We recommend: Single-use plastic: the other pandemic

Are sustainable products more expensive?

The founder of Kamikatsu recognizes that sustainable products are more expensive than those that are not, but that they seek to bet on having a network of local suppliers to shorten the chain of hands and lower prices.

Recommend to anyone who wants to undertake a sustainable business, that compares the merchandise of the suppliers and avoids – as far as possible – the distributors in order to offer a more accessible price to the final consumer.

“It has happened to us that they have told us that we are cheaper than other stores of sustainable products. We are not messing with very experimental things either, we work with local producers“, Explain.

The Kamikatsu entrepreneur recalls that she came out in Marco Beteta’s ranking among the five best places in Mexico City to refill and with bulk service in terms of quality of organic products.

Her sustainable entrepreneurship has been such a success that Jocelyn would like to extend this ecological wave to more neighborhoods, that is, that Kamikatsu will become a franchise in the future and that there will be more like the Oxxo, which we find on every corner and at the same time. time to be a waste collection place.

The Sustainable Girl, environmentally friendly menstrual management

Anya Montiel He has always been ecofriendly, ever since he lived with his parents.

He tried to take care of the water, to recycle the waste and everything that involved. She studied a BA in History at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM), but her need to do something to contribute to the environment led her to undertake My Menstrual Cup, which is now called Sustainable Girl.

When Anya discovered menstrual cups she was fascinated with the product and when she started – seven years ago – in Mexico there were no distributors, nor was it common for this feminine hygiene item to be sold.

“Besides that you take care of the environment because you no longer throw so much garbage, the silicone with which they make menstrual cups is comfortable and good,” he says.

When she bought her first batch of 10 glasses, she was aware that, first of all, she had to educate 10 women about the environmental impact of using traditional feminine hygiene towels, rather than selling to sell.

According to a publication of the National Institute of Women, the environmental impact of feminine hygiene implements is such that on average a woman uses 9,600 tampons or towels if it is taken into account that they stop menstruating at 40 years of age.

In addition to each cycle, 20 of these items arrive in their life, which are tons of waste that take 10 years to disintegrate.

Studies say that the chemicals used to process the cottons of these disposable products are highly toxic, which can be carcinogenic and allergic.

How to choose the best menstrual cup?

La Chica Sustentable began selling in bazaars and had 12 brands of menstrual cups at the same time for all kinds of tastes and physiognomy of her clients.

“I give personalized attention, I ask them their age, if they have had babies, the thermal tonicity, the height of the cervix and depending on the amount of flow, I recommend the type of menstrual cup,” he says.

Another important point that Anya Montiel highlighted is to be careful when buying a menstrual cup.

He says that it is necessary to take into account that they must be made of medical-grade silicone, since there are imitations or Chinese menstrual cups made with another type of food-grade silicone that can harbor fungi and bacteria.

As for prices, he says there are for all budgets, from 300 to 1,500 Mexican pesos, but the average is 400 pesos.

Explain that not all menstrual cups are the same, the texture that makes some more flexible than others makes a big difference.

Cofepris and the permits to introduce more brands

In Mexico, the market for menstrual cups is made up mostly of brands imported from other countries that have health certifications in their places of origin such as DivaCup, Sckooncup, Mooncup USA, and Lilycup among others, certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States.

Also the German brand Meluna, with elastomeric thermoplastic, has an ISO9001 certification for manufacturing quality.

Each brand has different certifications according to the regulations of each of the countries where the glasses are manufactured.

However, the Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has been denying permits to certain brands for years.

Anya Montiel explains that it was due to the fact that many pirate menstrual cups entered the market. “Not even Mexican brands would let you sell in the market.”

In 2016, Cofepris published a statement in which they reported that they would fine those who were selling unauthorized menstrual cups.

But this was not a difficulty for La Chica Sustentable, because the brands it sells are endorsed by the FDA and are imported from the United States.

How to grow entrepreneurship?

Currently Anya not only sells menstrual cups of all brands, sizes and colors, but has also expanded her feminine care business.

This through selling reusable feminine cloth towels, soaps for vaginal care based on vegan and cruelty-free products, as well as other ecological products for personal hygiene.

She comments that she sells her products in a place located in Colonia Escandón in Mexico City, but with the pandemic she has relied on social networks to reach more women and raise awareness of other alternatives for menstrual management that are friendly to the child. environment.