Small businesses in the US seek to get ahead in the reopening after the pandemic

The United States economy is greatly bolstered by some 32 million small businesses that contribute nearly half of the nation’s annual Gross Domestic Product, and it is precisely these small businesses that were most affected by the pandemic.

According to official data, it is estimated that small businesses in the United States create at least 1.5 million jobs a year.

As a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, many small businesses had to quickly reorganize their business models, explains Everett Sands, who is CEO of Lendistry, a minority-led entity that helps thousands of small businesses obtain loans through of the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Most of the small businesses were already a bit bad before the pandemic, this pandemic only worsened the situation and showed that many of our small businesses lack the infrastructure and knowledge to have the proper documents and this has expanded this serious situation”, explains Sands.

He adds that through the Paycheck Protection Program, about $ 800 million are available in New York alone, “we are trying to help small businesses understand that there are opportunities to receive capital, most of them are programs similar to those of the Small Business Administration (SBA for its acronym in English) but each state has programs as well ”, details Everett Sands.

In the United States, more than four million companies are in minority hands, with sales totaling about $ 700 billion dollars, but after the pandemic, an estimated 200,000 companies closed permanently.

For his part, Ro Khanna, Representative for California, maintains that from Congress, particularly in the Small Business Caucus, he plans to continue creating the necessary mechanisms to continue supporting this important economic sector in the country: “it is good news that small businesses have survived so far, there is a growth of 10 percent and I think we are going to have a good recovery, because as we are returning to normality, people are taking vacations, going to restaurants, fear has been lost and the economy is winning.