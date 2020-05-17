Hundreds of small business owners staged a street protest in New York to ask authorities to allow them to open their premises, closed for measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Aboard cars and displaying banners with captions such as “Lock up criminals, not Americans,” more than 200 people claimed in Staten Island County.

Steve Margarella, who called the protest and owns a construction materials trade, called the decision of Governor Andrew Cuomo to extend the restrictions until the 28th of this month “arbitrary” and “inconsistent”.

Margarella warned in a statement that the New York Pause plan, which Cuomo put in place to stem the spread of the virus, will have a “devastating” effect on the economy, according to the EFE news agency.

Construction materials merchants, real estate agents, hairdressers and restaurants participated in the demonstration, among other items that are not considered essential by the authorities.

Last Thursday, salon owners held a similar protest in the Bronx.

The United States is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with 1.47 million confirmed cases and 88,675 deaths from the disease, the Johns Hopkins University online database reported tonight.

The state of New York is the most affected region in the country and, within it, the city of the same name.

On the other hand, last night, the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democratic opposition, gave half a sanction to a new rescue plan for three trillion dollars to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus and a historical change that will allow it, for the first time. For more than 230 years, voting and hearing remotely for the duration of the health emergency.

The rescue plan, which Republican President Donald Trump opposes, was approved with 208 votes in favor and 199 against -14 of them Democrats-, although its future is doubtful since the Republicans announced that they will block it in the Senate, in which they have a majority.

The economic package includes a trillion dollars to rescue states and local governments, as well as another round of direct payments of $ 1,200 to taxpayers with incomes below $ 75,000 annually, this time including undocumented immigrants.

The White House and Republicans – as well as some Democrats – oppose both turning to the undocumented and rescuing the states, since they warn that in some cases their financial problems are prior to the pandemic.

If carried out, this plan would be the largest in the history of the United States, surpassing the one approved at the end of March, at 2.2 trillion, and it would double the three trillion approved so far to face the economic crisis.

Democrats pushed this new plan after learning that jobless claims accumulated over the past two months now reach 36.5 million, highlighting their urgency against some Republicans reluctant to continue increasing public spending.

Before voting on the economic stimulus package, Democrats also approved a change in the House of Representatives bylaws that will allow, for the first time in its 231-year history, to meet and hold votes remotely.

Remote voting will be carried out through proxies present in Washington, although the door is opened to use technology in the future.

The regulation change will allow the lower house to resume its activity, which was practically paralyzed since the outbreak of the pandemic in early March, meeting on rare occasions to approve rescue packages.

Republicans opposed the change in regulation en bloc, arguing that it modifies the essence of Congress.

“Our founding fathers used to ride horses or carts for days in difficult conditions to get to Washington,” said Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa.

“The Constitution,” he added, “has not been infected with the virus. Why are we voting on a measure to suspend it?”

However, the second-highest-ranking Democrat in the chamber, Steny H. Hoyer, argued that “this is not a dangerous precedent, only a common sense solution to an unprecedented crisis that requires ingenuity and adaptability as an institution” .

.