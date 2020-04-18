The latest SmackDown brand broadcast had the lowest audience so far in 2020.

According to data published by the ShowBuzz Daily website, the April 17 episode of SmackDown on Fox registered 2,192,000 viewers. This represents a drop compared to the 2,304,000 viewers last week.

The blue show marked its worst audience since October 25, 2019, in which it was broadcast by Fox Sports 1. Since WWE announced its agreement with Fox, this has been the episode with the lowest audience since the beginning of broadcasts on the channel. In the age range between 18 and 49, SmackDown obtained a rating of 0.6, which is the same figure reached last week. ABC’s primetime block of broadcasts and CBS’s Macgyver Magnum PI series performed better in the same age range.

Hourly audience distribution

The first hour of the show marked a total of 2,239,000 viewers, while the second fell to 2,145,000 viewers. Both hours achieved the same rating, a 0.6.

These were the five most viewed videos from the last episode of SmackDown on YouTube

Sonya Deville tries to fix her relationship with Mandy Rose (715,000 views)

Bray Wyatt surprises “black sheep” Braun Strowman (620,000 views)

The Miz vs Big E vs Jey Uso (339,000 views)

The Fall of the Jeff Hardy Journey into WWE (330,000 views)

Tamina vs Sasha Banks (271.00 views)

