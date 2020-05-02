The mystery of the SmackDown hacker spread to Twitter after the broadcast this Friday

The mysterious hooded man was absent from SmackDown for the second week in a row after issuing a warning to the brand’s tag team division. However, he left two cryptic messages on his Twitter account @TheMessageWWE and a third one in the form of a GIF.

The post, which was retweeted by WWE contained a GIF with the word: “Loading” … as a bar filled up. The Gif continues with an inconspicuous line that says the following words: “You have successfully spent 10 seconds of your life.”

The tweet includes a series of characters that are difficult to decipher. But with a closer look they give the feeling of saying “Last warning” for the WWE universe. This could indicate some sort of revelation in the next episode of SmackDown or in the Money in the Bank event. In a related note the hacker changed the coordinates of his location. The new location is the Last Chance Cemetery in Iowa’s Last Chance city. The previous location was “Truth or Consequences” in New Mexico.

The figure also changed the description of his account. The description says: “Redemption, so predictable.” The previous one contained the words “A new host, watch for the signal, listen to the message.”

Among the possibilities is the idea that Mustafa Ali is the person behind this story. However, it has been speculated that two men are behind this character. This is Mustafa Ali and Shorty G. There is still nothing concrete about WWE’s plans for the disclosure of his identity. This is why fans have continued to speculate on social media.

