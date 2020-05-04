The story of the famous SmackDown hacker continues to make people talk in the WWE universe

After several months full of rumors and speculation about the identity of the SmackDown hacker, the intensity has increased with a new revelation. This is a new updated location on your social networks.

Until now the only thing known about the mysterious figure is the messages in which he proclaims that the truth will be heard. As if that were not enough, its location has been constantly changing. First was the place called Truth or Consequences in New Mexico. Then it was “The Last Chance” in the state of Iowa. And the last location is in Neversink, New York.

Even the biography has changed. “Watch, decode, destroy” are listed in the description. In addition, the hacker issued a new video with the following message: The password protects the truth.

An interesting fact from the video is that it seems to signal the next move for Money in the Bank. The password used in the video is deciphered as the faith of the event and the coordinates are those of the Performance Center. On the other hand the location Dalhousie St, Cowcaddens was pointed out. It is located in the city of Glasgow in Scotland. In the immediate vicinity is the University of Glasgow. The striking thing is that this is the university that WWE champion Drew McIntyre graduated from.

Everything indicates there is a long wait to know the outcome of the hacker story. A story that without a doubt is causing a great impact on the future of WWE.

