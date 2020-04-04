Fatal 5 Way Elimination for the WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans

In WrestleMania 36, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will have a huge challenge when fighting 4 Superstars in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match in the showcase of the immortals.

A couple of weeks ago, Sasha Banks and Bayley spoke to the WWE Universe to proclaim that no past, present, or future would stand in the way of their friendship. They also affirmed that the Women’s Revolution has ended and that a new era has begun, with them as leaders of that era.

These statements did not go down well with the guest that night, Paige, one of the true pioneers of the Women’s Revolution, the British made a surprising announcement on SmackDown.

As a result, Paige managed to get the female SmackDown champion and the Boss to scream into the sky. The former SmackDown General Manager used her influences with managers to set up a fight for the SmackDown female title in the Immortals showcase in which Bayley will face not only her best friend Sasha, but Lacey Evans, Tamina as well. and Naomi.

Don’t worry. # SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE are tighter than ever heading into #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/3wcTxSns8a

– WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2020

Who will come out with the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania?

Will it be Sasha Banks’ Wrestlemania Moment?

Wrestlemania 36 on Planet Wrestling

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.