Related news

The stock market rally of Tesla threatens to slow down. The dizzying 240% acceleration that Elon Musk’s creature has accumulated in the last year is running into obstacles this April that discourage the pace of his march. Problems with maintaining your production coincide with a barrage of investor council cuts and the umpteenth siege of shorts to your graph.

The bears – prohibited in the Spanish market and several more in Europe – have perceived the possibility of braking and have not been slow to crowd. Short investors have increased their bet against Tesla’s mighty graph by more than 2% in the past two weeks. Currently, according to the latest records offered by Nasdaq, a total of 20.1 million shares of the company are taken by these speculators. And the level was not so high since last January.

The package that these bears accumulate is equivalent to 15,657.5 million dollars – some 14,455 million euros – bet on a fall in prices more imminent than distant. Further, represents 10.7% of the share capital of the American manufacturer of electric cars.

No de-escalation in sight

But not only that. The contraction of volumes that has caused the moderation of volatility in recent weeks has raised its ratio of shorts to 1.2 times, again unusual records in the last three months.

This stalking comes just as Tesla faces the closure of its Fremont gigafactory, in California. Despite much dialogue with the authorities of the ‘Golden State’, they have decided that the only comprehensive manufacturing plant the company has in the US is not an essential service and, therefore, will not be able to reopen until the end of next May.

That is the confinement calendar that, at the moment, the California authorities are considering, but depending on the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic, the dates could be even later. And that, according to local media, those responsible for the automobile they were already finalizing the de-escalation plan for the return to work of its operators with the aim of resuming deliveries in the US market.

Despite these obstacles, there is other news that continue to encourage the advancement of their actionsIt should not be overlooked that in the last month alone, the company has appreciated by nearly 50%. The latest milestone has been that the system with which their most advanced vehicles are equipped is already able to read and understand basic traffic signs such as traffic lights, obligations and prohibitions. However, the slowdowns that continue to cause this news are what have alerted analysts.

41% bearish potential

So far in April, 14 of the 21 investor-board reviews that have headed Tesla have been bearish, either on recommendation, target price, or both. A clamorous 67%. Of the rest of this twenty, only four have been on the rise. And of the latter, two have limited themselves to lowering their bearish potential and reiterating selling advice. In the best of the other two cases, the target price has risen to $ 684 per share, which would imply a drop of no less than 12% from its current listing.

With these recent developments, it is no wonder that the consensus target price for Tesla currently stands at $ 458.88 per share, according to data compiled by Refinitiv from more than 40 analysts. This dimension implies that the automobile is overrated by 41%. In other words, every share in the company founded by Musk you have more than 300 dollars left right now to get to the price that your finances and business forecasts could justify.

The toll of the quarterly accounts

This Wednesday, the company has its great litmus test to give the reason to those who anticipate a braking or overtake them on the right. At the close of the New York session, the listed company plans to publish its accounts for the first quarter of the year. Analyst consensus forecasts loss per share of $ 0.39, a number that would considerably reduce the -1.77 dollars of loss of a year ago.

Possible provisions to contribute funds to new development programs or anticipate the impact of situations such as the closure of the California plant may have the key, according to some of the latest published reports on the value.

At the moment, its capitalization exceeds by far the 145,000 million dollars, with which his throne as Wall Street’s most capitalized industrialist remains secure. Its previous occupant, Boeing, continues to suffer the paralysis of air traffic and the constant delays in the return to the air of its 737 MAX. Its market value is barely above 72,000 million.

.