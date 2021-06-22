Slow vaccination among young people worries the White House

15 minutes. The White House on Monday expressed concern about the low rate of vaccination among young Americans, especially between 18 and 25 years old, and admitted that it will be very difficult to reach the goal of President Joe Biden, who expects that by July 4, 70 % of adults count on at least one dose.

Currently more than 65% of the adults in the country are inoculated with at least one of the doses of the available sera. Even so, the health authorities highlight as one of the great challenges the need to encourage vaccination among the youngest.

“What we have seen in the data is that there is a big difference between people over 25 years old and those between 18 and 25 years old,” said Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for the White House, in her daily press conference.

Psaki stressed that this disparity “worries, especially since the delta variant is on the rise“and, he recalled,” does not discriminate by age. “

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by June 80% of those over 65 had been vaccinated. However, that the segment between 18 and 29 the percentage was less than 40%.

Biden’s spokeswoman acknowledged that the July 4 goal was “ambitious.” However, he stressed that vaccination “will continue” in the US after that date, so he urged citizens to take the step to protect themselves.

55.8% of the total US adult population (more than 143 million people) is already fully vaccinated, and 65.8% (168 million) received at least one dose, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Added to the age disparity are regional differences in the US.

While states like Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey already have more than two-thirds of their population fully vaccinated, others like Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana only fully immunized just over a third.

The United States is the country in the world hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 601,000 deaths and 33.5 million infections.