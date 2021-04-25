(Slow motion video) Watch the moment Chris Weidman suffers a terrible broken leg during his rematch with Uriah Hall



By Edwin Pérez – UFC 261 on Saturday, April 24, was the scene of the rematch between former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall. This fight didn’t last a minute and ended badly, with Weidman suffering a broken leg after throwing a low kick that was blocked by Hall.

Here are two videos of Weidman’s injury, the second is in slow motion:

CHRIS WEIDMAN 😳 Il se brise la jambe sur le first coup du combat … Bon rétablissement à lui. # UFC261 pic.twitter.com/ZhWca15YkF – 𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗠𝗠𝗔 🇫🇷 (@CultureMMA_) April 25, 2021

* DO NOT WATCH

THIS IS BRUTAL * Chris Weidman’s leg …. # UFC261 pic.twitter.com/Q0nnklaCya – Talkin Hands (@ TalkinHands101) April 25, 2021

The funny thing about this situation is that in 2013, when Weidman met Anderson Silva in the rematch at UFC 168 in 2013, Silva also suffered a fracture after landing a low kick.

