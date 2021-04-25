(Slow motion video) Watch the moment Chris Weidman suffers a terrible broken leg during his rematch with Uriah Hall

Fight


By Edwin Pérez – UFC 261 on Saturday, April 24, was the scene of the rematch between former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall. This fight didn’t last a minute and ended badly, with Weidman suffering a broken leg after throwing a low kick that was blocked by Hall.

Here are two videos of Weidman’s injury, the second is in slow motion:

The funny thing about this situation is that in 2013, when Weidman met Anderson Silva in the rematch at UFC 168 in 2013, Silva also suffered a fracture after landing a low kick.

