Slow deco: turn your house into a haven of peace

Create a separate world in your home full of nature, calm and harmony with the help of the “slow life” philosophy.

The “Slow life” It is a philosophy of life that emerged in the 80’s to help us live each moment with pleasure and slow down our day to day. The decoration of our house plays a key role in this regard, which is why supported by its strong connection with nature the “slow” houses are an oasis of peace.

In this style, everything that evokes nature is a must, natural or restored wood is the main star, along with ceramics, wicker, rattan, branches, pampas leaves and of course our beloved plants.

The lighter, neutral, light gray colors predominate, also earth tones, but mostly white and beige as a star combination, for a natural and relaxed palette.

To achieve a sense of harmony in our environments, it is essential to order and cleanliness. The “slow” style proposes us keep decoration to a minimum and enable new storage places so that nothing distracts us, such as baskets, trunks or some recycled furniture.

As we want to increase the connection with nature, it is important that we do not have many electrical appliances in sight, so put the blender you have on the counter and forget about the clocks.

The more comfortable we feel, the easier it is to relax, that’s why feel free to use blankets and cushions until everything is very comfortable. Choose very soft natural textiles such as cotton, wool and linen, which provide visual comfort and invite us to stay.

A cool concept of this style is “Leave stress on the other side of the door”Getting home has to be a comforting and serene experience. We suggest that you put together a very complete hall: a coat rack, baskets, a place to leave the keys, some plants, a bench or chair to take off our shoes; everything that helps us slow down and easily disconnect from the outside.

A “slow” house is full of corners to relax, read a good book, rest and slow down. To achieve this, you can simply change your armchair for a very comfortable and spacious one, hang a beautiful hammock or create a relaxation corner with some cushions, a dim light and a table.

This trend invites us to pay special attention to bathrooms, because we can turn them into our own home spa and relaxation center. Incorporate baskets to help you tidy up, candles to improve the environment, very soft towels and don’t forget the natural scents.

Join the slow deco! Let time slow down in your home to fully enjoy life’s little pleasures.