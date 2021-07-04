Slow authorization of medical cannabis

MEXICO CITY.

Mhen the decriminalization of marijuana for personal and recreational use progresses, mothers and fathers who require medicinal cannabis for their daughters, sons or relatives, are still waiting for the modifications to the General Health Law and the Sanitary Control Regulation for the Production, Research and Medicinal Use of Cannabis and its Pharmacological Derivatives become a reality that facilitates access to medicines and plant derivatives.

The regulation (of medicinal cannabis) already exists, however for Mexico to have drugs or supplements with therapeutic indications it will take a long time because they are not immediately, just the bureaucratic procedures that take you three to four months, the developments, preclinical, clinical, we are talking about a pharmaceutical development that takes ten years, “he explained to Excelsior Janely López, mother of a child with Lennox Gastaut syndrome and founder of Amexicann AC

There are people, as is my case, who do not have time in our favor, the government is obliged to offer us these guarantees, because it is in the fourth article of the Constitution; they must guarantee our health ”, insisted Janely.

In his quest to shorten that drugs derived from cannabis reach Mexican patients faster, he went to the office of Julio Scherer Ibarra; In response, she obtained a guideline for the importation of her son’s medications, but what Janely wants is something that benefits all patients and that is why she also attended forums in Congress and after being heard four PRI deputies decided to propose a point agree.

This point of agreement seeks to urge the heads of the Ministry of Health and the Institute of Health for Well-being to promote the study and analysis of the possible medicinal contributions of pharmacological derivatives of cannabis, in collaboration with specialized research centers.

Also so that they identify and guarantee immediate attention to patients who are in treatment with pharmacological derivatives derived from cannabis and that they implement as soon as possible a Supply Program, supervised, on the treatments that exist with pharmacological derivatives of cannabis.

We believe that the part that has to do with the regulation of cannabis should be the one that has to do with medical use and particularly with people who unfortunately have diseases that can be considered catastrophic, who have attacks of sclerosis, these diseases to which the use of medicinal cannabis benefits in a very important way ”, said in an interview the deputy Mariana Rodríguez Mier y Therán.

For Janely, the most important aspect of this point of agreement is the call for the installation of the Supply Program, supervising the treatments that exist with cannabis derivatives.

It caught their attention (to the deputies) as in other countries before they have had to regulate and improve these regulatory frameworks that suddenly become very demanding, suddenly they had to implement anticipated supply programs due to the main demand that the issue began to change, which is the satisfaction and easy and monitored access of patients ”, said Janely.

And it is that it ensures that in the current regulatory framework only the drugs Sativex and Epidiolex can be imported.

They are the only ones that are approved by the FDA to be imported into any country where they are needed, but they are only two drugs that are designed for two diseases, in the case of Epidiolex, which is an orphan drug, it is designed and formulated to treat the syndrome. of Dravet and Lennox Gastaut syndrome, but they are medicines that exceed ten thousand pesos of payment, the cheapest you can import from Spain and it costs you 18 thousand pesos ”.

In the case of Sativex, used to treat spasticity problems caused by multiple sclerosis and whose import cost to Mexico ranges between 30,000 and 40,000 pesos, said Janely.

These high costs force mothers to seek similar solutions that their finances can support, but that do not guarantee the quality of the product.

The fastest case is that of products that are already sold by multilevel on Amazon, on eBay, in Mercado Libre where

from the US they bring them to Mexico, they tell you that with 300, 500 or 1,000 milligrams you can give it to a person with epilepsy, cancer, autism, which is totally wrong, “he warned.

The products that arrive from the United States to Mexico do not have technical or scientific validation and they do not have safety and efficacy tests, so from there we are bad, but what do we do in desperation? they put together these multilevels, they recruit a world of people where they are told to sell it, because it helps you with stress, anxiety, diabetes and people in order to earn 100 or 200 pesos put together this multilevel network ”, he added.

BENEFITS

Among the pathologies that can be treated with cannabis are: Glaucoma. (50 thousand people approximately in Mexico). Rheumatoid arthritis. (More than a million people). Alzheimer’s. (Incidence of 1000 people / year in Mexico). Asthma. (Prevalence between 5% and 12% in Mexico). Cancer. (Third cause of death in the country). Chronic pain that is difficult to control and Crohn’s disease.

